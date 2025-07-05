Pato O'Ward contradicts McLaren boss Zak Brown with wish for IndyCar's international expansion beyond Mexico

Arrow McLaren star Pato O'Ward was questioned on where he'd like to see the IndyCar series expand internationally, ahead of the IndyCar qualifying at Mid-Ohio. The Mexican driver's answer contradicted what his boss, Zak Brown, said about the expansion.

Ad

IndyCar CEO Mark Miles suggested in November 2024 that he was in conversation with the Supercars championship for a possible IndyCar race in Australia. Zak Brown commented on it, suggesting that he wasn't a big fan of the series going international. Brian said:

“I’m not a fan of IndyCar going outside of the Americas.”

Zak Brown went on to suggest that he lovesd Australia and its people, but:

Ad

Trending

“IndyCar needs to grow its own market before it starts going international outside of America.”

Pato O'Ward was asked at the Mid-Ohio IndyCar race which race he'd like to see on the 2026 IndyCar calendar, to which he replied:

“Mexico”

Pato O'Ward was further questioned on whether there was any other place he'd like to see IndyCar race, to which he replied:

“I’d like to go to Motegi in Japan, that would be badass. I feel like we'll have a successful race in Europe, in the UK, Brands Hatch or something. Seems like a track where the IndyCar would be pretty cool.”

Ad

When asked if he'd like more expansion outside of North America, O’Ward replied:

“Yeah, in Japan, maybe one in the UK, maybe in Latin America, Argentina, Brazil. I think there's some way around there but I'm getting ahead of myself. We need to get Mexico then we can start thinking about the rest.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

While Zak Brown believed that IndyCar needed to solidify its roots in America first, his driver, Pato O'Ward, suggested multiple international venues he'd like to see on the IndyCar calendar.

The Arrow McLaren driver has played a crucial role in pushing IndyCar for a race in his home country, Mexico, with reports suggesting that the talks are headed in the right direction.

Pato O'Ward updates on IndyCar race in Mexico in 2026

NASCAR beat IndyCar to land a race in Mexico on the calendar, which sparked a frustrating response from Pato O'Ward, who has been pushing IndyCar to get his home race on the calendar. Since then, IndyCar and Penske Entertainment officials have been in conversation with the organizers.

Ad

The Arrow McLaren driver, on the Pit Pass Indy podcast, detailed that a race in Mexico might be on the IndyCar calendar as soon as 2026. He said:

“I think we can see it as soon as 2026. That's definitely what I've been pushing for and what I know IndyCar is pushing for.”

“So yeah, we'll see, but I'm definitely a huge part of that Mexican event and excited to help IndyCar get there and make sure (we) knock it out of the park,” he added.

Ad

The most recent update was that IndyCar has had further talks with the organizers and was heading in the right direction.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranay Bhagi Pranay Bhagi is a motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in the industry. Having worked with respected platforms such as EssentiallySports and SportsRush, he has written nearly 2,000 articles covering the thrilling worlds of Formula 1 and NASCAR. Pranay’s knack for presenting unique angles and breaking down complex developments has established him as a reliable voice in the motorsports community.



Armed with a B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, Pranay’s professional journey reflects his dedication to accuracy and storytelling. His deep knowledge of motorsports allows him to anticipate trends, find engaging storylines, and mentor budding writers. He has also spearheaded initiatives to improve content efficiency, including leading workshops and presentations for fellow writers.



When not writing or analyzing motorsport races, Pranay enjoys traveling across India on his motorcycle, watching football, and indulging his curiosity by researching various interests. A devoted fan of Sebastian Vettel, Pranay admires the champion’s perseverance, integrity, and determination to fulfill dreams against all odds.



Balancing a love for both drivers and constructors, Pranay continues to bring insightful, ethical, and compelling content to motorsports fans worldwide. At Sportskeeda, he aims to enrich readers’ experience with his expertise and enthusiasm for the sport. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.