Pato O'Ward delves into the concept behind his soon-to-be-unveiled Indy 500 helmet design: "Looks completely different"

Arrow McLaren driver Pato O'Ward shared the concept behind his Indy 500 helmet design, which will be unveiled soon. He said that the helmet appears very different despite being combined with his signature style.

Ad

The Greatest Spectacle in Racing, which is the historic Indy 500, was first held in 1911. It is one of the three crown jewels of motorsport, which includes the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the Monaco Grand Prix. To honor the history of the event, teams and drivers introduce special liveries and designs like that of Team Penske's Yellow Submarine Paint scheme or Conor Daly's Wilbur Shaw homage. Similarly, Pato O'Ward will be revealing his helmet during the Indy 500's Fast Friday just before the qualifying.

Ad

Trending

Pato O'Ward said about his Indy 500 helmet design (via Bob Pockrass on X):

"It looks completely different. You still got my normal design lines in there, but if you see one and another, you might see that some of the lines look similar, but the colors are completely different, the meaning on the helmet, everything is very different..."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Each year on the Friday before Indy 500 qualifying, IndyCar dedicates a full day to high-performance running, giving teams and drivers a chance to push their cars to the limit known as Fast Friday. During this session, known for its intensity, engines receive an additional 90 horsepower of boost, or the turbocharger boost to match the increased power levels they'll use during qualifying runs.

Pato O'Ward made important Indy 500 announcement on his birthday

F1 Grand Prix of the United States - Previews - Source: Getty

IndyCar driver Pato O'Ward marked his 26th birthday on May 6. O'Ward shared a video announcing his birthday and unveiled a special Indy 500 giveaway for his followers.

Ad

May is a month of celebration in the lead-up to the Indianapolis 500, with drivers engaging fans through interactive events and special giveaways. O’Ward kicked off the excitement on his birthday by launching a unique opportunity for his supporters - a chance to experience the race from the exclusive VIP Pato Suite. To enter, fans were asked to follow him on social media, subscribe to his YouTube channel, and tag someone they’d want to bring along for the unforgettable race-day experience.

Ad

In a playful video of him playing on a swing, Pato O’Ward made the announcement. Wanting to give back to the racing community, he revealed two exciting giveaways. First, any purchase over $150 from the Pato Shop would come with a complimentary Race Day grandstand ticket. Additionally, he announced a giveaway of two VIP Pato Suite tickets, offering fans exclusive two-day access at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

"Hi, its my birthday. If you want to go to the Indy 500, this is for you. To enter the VIP Pato Suite giveaway, be sure to follow me, subscribe to my YouTube channel, and tag the friend you’re bringing with you in the comments! For Free grandstand tickets, check out @PatoOWardShop latest Instagram post for details!," he captioned the post.

Ad

Pato O'Ward, along with 33 other drivers, is currently preparing for the 109th edition of the Indianapolis 500 is scheduled for Sunday, May 25.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anmol Anmol is a Motorsports Journalist at Sportskeeda with a degree in Law from one of the top Law schools in India. Having an experience of 2 years in Formula 1 along with being an international commentator and a national motorsports athlete, she brings a different passion and authenticity to her writing.

Lewis Hamilton's interview with David Letterman was what piqued her interest in Formula 1 and she has been an avid follower of the sport ever since.

Outside of the world of speed, Anmol is a spiritual person who believes in the power of self-improvement through spirituality. She enjoys reading and relaxing in peaceful surroundings to recharge and find inspiration for her writing. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.