Pato O'Ward  describes the “only way” McLaren can outperform CGR’s Alex Palou for the IndyCar championship

Arrow McLaren driver Pato O'Ward recently spoke about his race at Toronto. He also talked about what the team needs to do to make the three-time champion Alex Palou sweat for the championship.O'ward drives the #5 Arrow McLaren car powered by Chevrolet. During the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto, the Mexican started the race in 10th place. With the help of some good strategies, he managed to make his way up the grid. He eventually took victory at the event.While talking to Eric Smith from IndyCar.com, Pato O'Ward reflected on his race and spoke about the championship battle.“Obviously, we're at a time in the championship where we're going to have to get a little bit more into the conversation of getting our elbows out because that's what I had to do just to open the doors to having a chance to win this race (Toronto). That's the only way we're even going to catch a whiff of making him sweat a little bit,” he said.Palou had entered the race weekend with a 129-point gap to O'Ward in second place. However, the gap has been slashed down to 99 points. This also marked O'Ward's ninth win in the series.The 26-year-old has had a fantastic 2025 season so far. He qualified in pole position for the Thermal Club Grand Prix on March 23 and finished the race in second place. During the recently held Synk 275 race, Pato O'Ward qualified in fifth place and won.Pato O'Ward spoke about winning Iowa after beating Josef NewgardenPato O'Wrad spoke about his race at Iowa. He won the race after holding off Team Penske's Josef Newgarden, who has a record of winning at the track six consecutive times. This win marked the Mexican driver's eighth career win.The Iowa race also marked his 100th career start in IndyCar. Post-race, while talking to IndyCar, he was asked about how it felt to win his 100th career start in IndyCar. O'Ward replied (via IndyCar on X):&quot;Great job by all my McLaren boys and gals and the Chevy-powered machine. I think it's 1-2-3, right, Chevy podium? It's about time. I'm super happy I'm the Chevy guy that gave them their first win this year, and I mean, Josef's the master at these races; he rules around here, so I knew that we had to be so precise to beat him at his own game. So yeah, this is awesome.&quot;Pato O'Ward had previously taken his maiden win in the series at the Iowa track during his 50th career race start. This feat also marked the season's first Chevrolet-powered car winner.