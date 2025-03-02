Pato O'Ward divulges details of his past connection with new IndyCar teammates Siegel and Lundgaard

Pato O'Ward has worked with an array of teammates since joining Arrow McLaren in 2020. Moreover, he will partner with Nolan Seigel and Christian Lundgaard for the 2025 IndyCar season and revealed details of his past connection with both of his teammates.

Seigel had raced two times in 2024 before he joined the British team in the second half of the season. On the other hand, the Danish driver had raced for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing for the past four years and was called up by Arrow McLaren for the 2025 season.

Reflecting on his connection with the other two teammates, the team's star driver Pato O'Ward said (via X/@BobPockrass):

"I've known Christian [Lundgaard] for three years or so, which is when he joined IndyCar. He obviously wasn't a teammate. I have known Nolan since he was in the junior formulas, and we actually have a lot of mutual friends that—helped us in our junior career. So, that's been nice have in common. Definitely good kid."

The Mexican driver had his best result in 2021 as he finished third in the standings. However, O'Ward has not returned to the same heights since then as he often encountered multiple mishaps.

Pato O'Ward lays out his goal for the 2025 IndyCar season

Pato O'Ward at the F1 Grand Prix of Mexico - Practice - Source: Getty

To counter the unfortunate DNFs and mistakes, Pato O'Ward has taken a step in the right direction for his 2025 campaign. He focuses on finishing every race this season and said (via McLaren):

"Finishing every lap of every race is an underrated and difficult thing to do. Over the last few years, we’ve had a lot of DNFs. It’s a real bad day when you have one of those. It’s so important to finish every race. I’ve been close to a championship before, but I feel like if we accomplish that goal of finishing every lap, that will get us into a really good position."

While the 25-year-old might finish every lap of the season, he will want to finish every race in the top positions. However, his qualifying around the St. Petersburg track was disappointing for him.

O'Ward qualified the lowest among the Arrow McLaren drivers, finishing the session in 23rd. He won the race 12 months ago and will be hoping to make his way through the pack to recreate the feat. On the other hand, Lundgaard topped the Arrow McLaren trio as he qualified fifth for the race. Meanwhile, Seigel qualified 11th, and an array of storylines will follow the McLaren trio.

The 1.8-mile track consists of 14 turns where drivers have multiple overtaking zones as the track is comprised of various straights and chicanes. The St. Petersburg Grand Prix will go green at 12 PM ET.

