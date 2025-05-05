Pato O’Ward doesn’t hold back his feelings about ‘boring’ Barber race

Pato O'Ward started the fourth round of the NTT IndyCar championship held at Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Alabama, in eighth position and made up two places to finish in 6th. Despite his team's strong result, he deemed the race boring.

The Arrow McLaren drivers had a decent qualifying on Saturday, May 3rd, as the trio of Nolan Siegel, Christian Lundgaard, and Pato O'Ward had lined up sixth, seventh, and eighth, respectively, on the starting grid. While Siegel, who made his first appearance in Firestone Fast Six, lost 3 places to finish 3rd, their third teammate, Lundgaard, made up 5 positions to finish behind the championship leader, Alex Palou.

Pato O'Ward, who is the driver of No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, summed up the race for the team as a good one, highlighting that the team is getting better with every race and catching up to the front runners quickly. He even detailed second-place finisher Lundgaard's race, but described the race as boring.

"It was a very strong points day for all of us. It was great to see all three cars in the top 10. It was a pretty boring race I would say. The highlight was seeing Christian go through the Penske's while I was struggling. But great job to Christian and Nolan," said Pato O'Ward

"From the our side, I felt like we were behind playing catch-up and we kept making things better and better but for the race, that was the most I could get out of it. We recovered some good points for the championship, and I'm excited to go to the Indy Road Course and the Indy 500, which is just an amazing event to be a part of," he added

Pato ended his race at the Barber Motorsports Park in 6th place with a total of 28 points.

Ahead of the Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, Pato O'Ward had highlighted it was a great opportunity to 'kick off May'

AUTO: AUG 16 NTT IndyCar Series Bommarito Automotive Group 500 - Source: Getty

The month of May is an extremely important one for the IndyCar drivers as it hosts the greatest spectacle of racing, i.e. Indy 500 at the end of the month. Arrow McLaren's Pato O'Ward had highlighted the importance of having a solid outing at Barber to set a solid momentum for the month.

"Barber is one of those tracks I really enjoy - it's fast, flowing and super physical, which makes it a real fun place to race. You've got to be on it every lap. It's a place we've been really strong at before, so this is a great opportunity to kick off May on the right foot. We're ready to fight and set the one for what's to come"

In 2024, the iconic race was held for the 108th time, and the 109th edition of the race is scheduled for May 25th.

