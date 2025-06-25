Pato O'Ward drops a 4-word verdict on Brad Pitt promoting IndyCar racing to Dax Shepard

Pato O'Ward reacted to a video featuring Brad Pitt promoting the IndyCar series during a conversation with actor Dax Shepard. The 26-year-old expressed his appreciation as the Hollywood star detailed his love for the American open-wheel racing series.

In a video shared on Instagram by "The Upshift", Pitt—who recently starred in the newly released Formula 1 movie—was seen discussing his motorsports interest with Shepard. In the video, the 61-year-old explained how his passion for motorsports evolved from MotoGP to Formula 1, and eventually to IndyCar.

However, while Pitt was detailing his thoughts, he appeared to emphasize his love for IndyCar racing—a gesture that clearly resonated with Pato O'Ward.

The Arrow McLaren star reshared the video on his Instagram story, accompanying it with the caption:

“Ya. He gets it.”

Pato O'Ward reacted to movie star Brad Pitt speaking about IndyCar racing. Images: @patriciooward via Instagram

The popularity of IndyCar racing has continued to spread far beyond its traditional fan base, as several celebrities from various walks of life have increasingly visited paddocks at events to show their support and affection for the sport.

Pitt, in particular, has become a familiar name among motorsports fans, especially following his role in the recently launched F1 movie.

Turning attention to IndyCar race action, Pato O'Ward will be hoping for an upturn in performance following his outing at the Grand Prix of Road America. The Monterrey native could only manage a 17th-place finish at the Wisconsin race.

Pato O'Ward among several drivers featured on Indy 500 documentary

Earlier in May 2025, FOX Sports announced the release of a documentary centered around the Indy 500 event. Pato O'Ward, like several other stars, was featured in the documentary.

The filming by FOX Sports was an attempt to bring fans and audiences closer to the racing spectacle dubbed the Indy 500. The documentary features several drivers on the current IndyCar grid, alongside various personalities from respective teams and the series' organizing body who contribute to the success of the Brickyard showpiece.

Expand Tweet

The FOX Sports documentary, titled "Anything To Win", appears to be modeled along the lines of the annual series 100 Days to Indy, albeit with a more intimate look into the racing and preparations of drivers as they approached the famed oval event. Pato O'Ward, who had come close to clinching the Indy 500 on two occasions (2022 and 2024), was among the many stars who heralded the launch of the film.

Sadly for O'Ward, his 2025 Indy 500 outing did not unfold as he had envisioned, as he could only manage a third-place finish despite qualifying on the front row for the racing showpiece. It’s been a campaign laced with mixed fortunes for him, as despite sitting third in the Drivers’ Championship, he is yet to record a single race victory in the first half of the 2025 season. The Mexican driver's last win in an IndyCar event came during the 2024 Milwaukee Mile 250.

