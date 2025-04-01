Pato O'Ward drops mesmerizing snapshots of the beach, playing golf, and more in Mexico photo dump

IndyCar driver Pato O'Ward recently shared glimpses from his Punta Mita trip in Mexico. The Arrow McLaren driver shared a 10-picture photo dump on Instagram; it had snapshots of the beach, him playing golf, and more.

In the first picture, O'ward is wearing polarised sunglasses with a sarong over his shoulders. The second slide is a picturesque glimpse of a route, and the following one is a selfie with Andres Gutierrez and Manuel Sulaiman.

Slides four, five, six, and seven showcase light moments from the Mexican driver's break. The eighth picture sees him playing golf, while the ninth has a close-up of a mirror selfie. The last slide is a silhouette of him framing the sunset with his hands.

Pato O'Ward drives the No. 5 Chevrolet for Arrow McLaren. He is also a part of the McLaren Driver Development Program and has participated in FP1 sessions with the Formula 1 team.

Pato O'Ward takes a positive stance after his P2 finish at Thermal Club

AUTO: AUG 16 NTT IndyCar Series Bommarito Automotive Group 500 - Source: Getty

Pato O'Ward started the second round of the NTT IndyCar championship on the pole, as he had locked out the front row with his teammate Christian Lundgaard. Though the Mexican driver led 51 of 65 laps at Thermal Club, he had to settle for a P2 finish behind Alex Palou.

IndyCar's official Instagram account posted a video of O'Ward's post-race team radio. The driver congratulated his team on their job in the pits and encouraged everyone to continue pushing in the future.

"Well, good job,everyone. Let's keep working...Good job in the pits everyone. Good job pit box. Really enjoyed it, so keep pushing, keep pushing. Push, push, push, baby!" he said on the radio.

Pato O'Ward's lap 50 switch to primary compound tires did not go as planned as his rival, Alex Palou, changed to alternate compound, which emerged as the superior of the two. In his post-race interview, O'Ward spoke about how the Orange Papaya Team gambled, but it didn't work out for them.

“We took a gamble; it didn’t work out for us. We had used our new reds (alternate tires) at the start because we didn’t really quite know what the deg (tire degradation) was going to be like. The blacks (primary tires) really kind of took a turn for the negative at the end of the race, and that was it. We didn’t stand a fighting chance,” O'Ward said.

In the second round of the NTT IndyCar Championship held at Thermal Club, the Arrow McLaren driver scored 44 points. Pato O'Ward is second in the championship with 63 points, 39 points behind the leader, Alex Palou.

