Pato O'Ward explains why the Indy 500 is “the perfect definition of an event”

The Indy 500 is one of motorsport’s most revered events, and Pato O'Ward appears to share the same sentiments ahead of the 2025 edition. The 26-year-old has recently detailed why he considers the oval race the ‘perfect definition of an event.’

The Arrow McLaren star, who enters his sixth edition of the IndyCar event, is eyeing the possibility of clinching his maiden win at the showpiece. However, in his recent interaction with the media, the Mexican driver touched on why racing in the Indy 500 comes with such a special feeling.

Sharing his thoughts with media outlet FOX Sports, Pato O'Ward said:

"I have such great memories here. And, obviously, there are also some low ones that come with it. But that's ultimately what's made the emotion for this place so much stronger. It’s just so cool, man, the way that people embrace it. It's the perfect definition of an event where the athletes, the gladiators, the drivers risk everything."

The Indy 500 race is not just a racing event—it is the largest single-day motorsports showpiece held across the globe. Dubbed the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” it routinely attracts several drivers from other racing series who often make time to participate in the event.

For Pato O'Ward, racing at the iconic Brickyard course has largely been a place of heartbreak rather than of triumph, as he has had to endure several races where he missed out on winning agonisingly. Whether he can finally record a victory at the famed oval course remains something only time will reveal.

Pato O'Ward speaks on winning the Indy 500

Pato O'Ward also shared his thoughts on winning the Indy 500 title. The Monterrey-born driver, who will start in P3 on the grid on Sunday, is yet to clinch the famous Borg-Warner Trophy.

The former Carlin Racing star, who was named Indy 500 Rookie of the Year in 2020, appears confident about his chances of sealing the win in 2025. Sharing his thoughts about a possible victory with FOX Sports, O’Ward stated:

"I believe that I know how to place myself into an opportunity of having that shot. And I've seen myself winning it. I see myself having that chance to experience that. That's just the competitive racing driver in me. You have to believe it before you actually accomplish it. I hope it's not a bad read."

Pato O'Ward’s previous races at the Indy 500 have largely left him with several close shaves and agonizing misses. In the 2022 edition, where he secured second place, he failed to make a successful overtake attempt on eventual winner Marcus Ericsson, despite being on his gearbox for the final three laps.

In 2023, things panned out even worse for Pato O'Ward, as he crashed from second place after attempting to fend off Ericsson with eight laps remaining. The 2024 edition remains the most emotional for the young Mexican, as he lost the lead to Josef Newgarden with barely three corners to go on the last lap of the race.

