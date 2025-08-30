Pato O'Ward eyes end of undesirable IndyCar stat after clinching pole at Nashville qualifying

Pato O'Ward continued his strong performance during the Nashville Superspeedway race weekend, as he clinched his second pole position of the year. The Mexican was the sole driver to bolster a 202 mph average speed around the 1.33-mile circuit, and hopes to break his pole position curse by claiming the checkered flag come the end of the 225 laps.Though the 2025 IndyCar championship has already been rounded off earlier in the season, Nashville presents the drivers to ace their oval game one last time before the offseason kicks in. While O'Ward has won on an oval previously, with his first race win coming around a Speedway, he aims to claim his tenth race victory at the Music City Grand Prix.Reflecting on having the best seat to start the race tomorrow, the 26-year-old said (on the FOX broadcast):&quot;Yeah, we like that. The car was great, felt really comfortable in practice. It didn't give me any scares or anything, I was happy with that. Very good.&quot;&quot;I have never won a race from pole, that's on my to-do list for tomorrow.&quot;The Arrow McLaren team fielded three strong entries during the qualifying around the Nashville Superspeedway, as the papaya trio will start inside the top seven come raceday.Pato O'Ward wants to keep the momentum going as IndyCar will soon enter its offseason after NashvilleArrow McLaren's Pato O'Ward at the 2025 NTT INDYCAR Series Snap-On Milwaukee Mile 250 - Source: GettyPato O'Ward is one of the three drivers to have won multiple races this year in the top class of open-wheel racing in the United States. While Alex Palou stands out from the rest, he has the opportunity to equalize with Andretti's Kyle Kirkwood in terms of win tally at Nashville.Sharing his thoughts on securing a solid result despite the championship fight already being over, the Mexican said ahead of the Nashville race weekend (via McLaren):&quot;We've clinched second in the championship, but there's still plenty to play for in Nashville. We were very close to the win last year, and getting to that top step would be the perfect way to end the season. Credit to the 5 crew and the entire team for a job well done all season long. We want to end the year the proper way and keep the momentum going as we hit the offseason.&quot;On the other hand, while Pato O'Ward will lead the field to green on Sunday (August 31), he will be partnered by A. J. Foyt Racing's David Malukas on the front row. Christian Lundgaard made it two McLaren drivers in the top three.Though the top-three starters include some top stars, one big name driver remained missing, who was Alex Palou. The Spaniard posted an average speed of 201.603 mph, which was only enough for fourth.However, the majority of the points are distributed on Sunday, so there's all to play for in the 225-lap event in Nashville.