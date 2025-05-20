  • home icon
  Pato O'Ward 'frustrated' as Penske scandal exposes Josef Newgarden's 'illegal' 2024 Indy 500 car

By Geetansh Pasricha
Modified May 20, 2025 18:13 IST
Josef Newgarden and Pato O
Josef Newgarden and Pato O'Ward | Source: Getty

The wounds of losing the 2024 Indy 500 on the last lap are still fresh in Pato O'Ward's camp. As chatter circulated in the paddock about Team Penske having run illegal cars last season, the Mexican's stance on the matter has grown stronger. The 26-year-old shared how he was frustrated with the Team Penske charters for not being caught in the 2024 run. Recent revelations have shocked the paddock on how Team Penske had the same modification last year.

During the Top 12 qualifications on Sunday, Josef Newgarden and Will Power's cars were suddenly taken out of the queue to put up a lap. It was later revealed that the two cars had failed technical inspection and would be starting on the fourth row, with Scott McLaughlin's car accompanying its teammates.

However, the saga was way larger than it initially seemed, as IndyCar later announced that the No. 2 and No. 12 cars would start on the last row for the upcoming Indy 500. Moreover, the two entries were handed hundreds of thousands worth of fines with more penalties.



This led to curiosity among paddock members on whether the rear attenuators were modified for last year's race-winning car as well. It was subsequently confirmed by many, which raised the question of how it was fair for Pato O'Ward to lose the race victory on the final lap to Josef Newgarden.

Moreover, when asked the same question, the Arrow McLaren driver shared his frustration and said:

"I want to win outright, and we lost that race last year, but obviously it's just frustrating that it wasn't caught beforehand, I would say. It's just not right, we are going to try to go out there and win it properly... with a legal car."
On the other hand, O'Ward will start the upcoming Indy 500 on the front row as he claimed his best qualifying result at the track in the Fast 6 shootout.

Pato O'Ward excited to start the 109th Indy 500 with his best qualifying position to date

Pato O'Ward at the front row photoshoot for the INDYCAR 109th Running of The Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty
Pato O'Ward was unable to qualify for the Indy 500 in his debut race start in the series. However, his stature has grown within the paddock since then, as he claimed a third-place qualifying result on Sunday.

Though O'Ward has a strong starting position, the Mexican shared how quickly the race could change, which made it enticing. He said in the post-qualifying press conference, via ASAP Sports:

"Whoever looks to be winning it in the middle of the race is probably not going to win it because things change so much for the Indy 500."
"We're right there. I know how to position myself in order to have a shot, and I really embrace this event and everything that goes with it. I can't wait to get onto the green flag, have the best view that I've ever had starting an Indy 500. I think there's a lot of new and excitement that I'll be able to appreciate and experience."

The upcoming Indy 500 will mark Pato O'Ward's sixth attempt at the fabled race.

Geetansh Pasricha

Geetansh is a journalism student and has a nose for news in the motorsport world. His favorite driver is Sebastian Vettel and wants to meet his idol one day.

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
