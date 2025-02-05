Pato O'Ward gives a big update on IndyCar's Mexico race with expected 2026 date

Pato O'Ward has given an update on IndyCar's progress to secure a race in Mexico, his homeland. The Arrow McLaren driver also shared an expected timeline of when the race might be scheduled during the six-month-long series calendar.

O'Ward is IndyCar's most popular driver and has been pushing the Roger Penske-owned series to add a race in Mexico City to its calendar since 2021. His efforts seemed to go nowhere, as the Mexico City race promoters doubted IndyCar's ability to fill the seats.

However, in early January this year, series CEO Mark Miles revealed that they made significant progress. O'Ward has now claimed that the race in Mexico could make its way to the IndyCar calendar in 2026 and be scheduled close to the inaugural Grand Prix of Arlington in March 2026. He said on the Pit Pass Indy podcast:

"I think we can see it as soon as 2026. That's definitely what I've been pushing for and what I know IndyCar is pushing for. It might be pretty close to the Arlington Grand Prix. You never know if they might be back-to-backs because it is gonna be the closest one to Mexico, in terms of logistics travel-wise."

"So yeah, we'll see, but I'm definitely a huge part of that Mexican event and excited to help IndyCar get there and make sure (we) knock it out of the park," Pato O'Ward added. [18:43]

O'Ward was supposed to do a demo show run of his Arrow McLaren Indy and McLaren's Formula E car during Formula E's Mexico City E-Prix on January 11. However, it was canceled due to logistical challenges.

Pato O'Ward expects a Brad Pitt-like welcome for IndyCar in Mexico

During IndyCar's content days in mid-January, Pato O'Ward described how 'pumped' he would be when the Mexico City race negotiations were concluded favorably. The 25-year-old also raved about how passionate and warm the Mexican racing fans have been when welcoming F1 and Formula E and expected the same from them for IndyCar's arrival. He reiterated his stance on the aforementioned interview with Bruce Martin.

"Mexico makes you feel like you're Brad Pitt when you're there. They make you feel like an absolute rockstar and I know that's how they're gonna welcome us when we come back as a series. It'll be a very special event and for me, it'll be my biggest marketing opportunity event, in terms of how much things are gonna be going on and trying to balance things out. It'll be amazing," Pato O'Ward said.

O'Ward's last appearance at Mexico City's Hermanos Rodriguez circuit was during F1's Mexico GP in 2024 when he replaced Lando Norris in FP1. In late January this year, Penske Entertainment VP Michael Montri highlighted how IndyCar worked "very aggressively" to fulfill O'Ward's dream of a home race.

For the Mexican driver, the 2024 season was a letdown. Arrow McLaren's struggles with tire management, race strategy, and the latest hybrid engines led him to finish fifth in the standings, down one place from 2023.

