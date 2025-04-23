Pato O'Ward highlights 'different beasts' that Arrow McLaren will tame at Indy 500 open test

Arrow McLaren sensation Pato O'Ward came out after the 2025 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach and spoke about the upcoming Indy 500 open test. The Mexican driver detailed the importance of the test and how different the cars are during the race and the qualifying runs.

Pato O'Ward featured in the recent episode of the Pit Pass Indy podcast. The host detailed how the drivers will be getting the Easter weekend off and then will fly to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Indy 500 open test. Pato O'Ward was then questioned about his expectations from the test.

The Mexican driver explained how it's essentially the start of what leads up to the all-important Indy 500 race weekend. The Arrow McLaren driver said,

“It's the start of the month of May. It's the start of what we hope to be, you know, we hope to be having that opportunity again to win that race, but it's a whole process. I mean, it's a different beast to qualify, and it's a different beast to race. So you're trying to set up two different race cars to have optimal opportunities.”

The drivers run a different setup during the Indy 500 race compared to the qualifying. For the qualifying, which takes place a week before the race, the drivers run much skinnier aerodynamics and turn up the boost pressure, pushing the average speed in the 230+ miles per hour.

The Indy 500 open wheel takes place at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway from Wednesday, April 23, to Thursday, April 24. The teams will then go to race at the Barber Motorsports Park at the beginning of May. The remainder of May will be dedicated to the road course race at IMS and then the Indy 500.

“It doesn't have to be with McLaren”: Pato O'Ward on fulfilling his F1 Dream

Pato O'Ward currently fulfils the role of McLaren F1 team’s reserve driver along with his full-time IndyCar duties. The Mexican continues to work towards his dream of becoming an F1 driver and spoke about the possibility of joining Cadillac's F1 team for 2026. The Arrow McLaren driver detailed that he'd join any F1 team, and that it doesn't have to be McLaren.

“I would still love to be in F1, and it doesn’t have to be with McLaren. Zak knows it’s always been my dream, and it’s something I’d love to check off my list and just give a try,” said Pato O'Ward

As Formula One Management approved Cadillac's F1 entry for the 2026 season, O'Ward was questioned whether the American team approached him. He said,

“They haven’t reached out, but if they do, I’m definitely answering their call. That interest hasn’t really been shown from their side, but I’m sure it probably will be a conversation that will be had.”

For now, O'Ward is focused on driving for Arrow McLaren, winning his first IndyCar championship, and winning the upcoming Indy 500 race.

