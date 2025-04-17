Pato O'Ward introduces LA Chargers linebacker to his first McLaren experience 

Arrow McLaren driver Pato O'Ward was recently seen in a post made by the LA Chargers featuring their linebacker Denzel Perryman. The post was made in collaboration with IndyCar.

In the post uploaded by the Chargers, O'Ward is seen driving the LA Chargers player around Los Angeles in the McLaren 765 LT. The post was captioned with:

"life in the fast lane"

In the carousel of pictures and videos uploaded, Perryman and O'Ward are seen talking about the similarities in both their sports and how both the sports involves the luck factor and not just hard work. The duo was seen posing against the McLaren car and talking in some pictures.

Pato O'Ward is one of the most famous IndyCar drivers, be on track or off track. The young Mexican has around 804K followers on Instagram, which is more than the IndyCar official account's followers.

As for his 2025 season, the #5 Arrow McLaren driver had a torrid season opener at the St. Petersburg Grand Prix held on March 2, as he qualified in 23rd place and managed to climb up to 11th place to grab crucial points. During the second race of the season, things started looking up for the McLaren star as he took pole position for the Thermal Club Grand Prix, and he finished the race in second place.

During the 50th Anniversary of the ACURA Grand Prix of Long Beach, Pato O'Ward qualified in 9th place, and wrapped up the race in 13th place making him lose his second place in the drivers championship standings. The 25-year-old will be looking forward to improving during the upcoming races.

Pato O'Ward's former teammate Alexander Rossi speaks about his popularity

Pato O'Ward's former teammate Alexander Rossi recently spoke about his popularity among fans. The Ed Carpenter Racing driver and O'Ward were teammates at the Indianapolis-based team from 2023 to 2024.

The former Arrow McLaren driver was asked about the young Mexican's popularity among the fans. Rossi drew comparisons between Andretti Global's Colton Herta and O'Ward. While in conversation with the Los Angeles Daily News, Rossi answered by saying:

“I think he is at the correct age group and he's fast. Colton is in the same age group, but Colton doesn't lean into the social side of things. He doesn't want to, which is totally fine.”

“Pato understands how to, like, move the needle from an online presence. He's fast and it's important to him and he wants to give fans a good experience with his merchandise line. He wants to be a brand and so you have the combination of all those things,” added Rossi via Los Angeles Daily News

The young Mexican has been a huge advocate for a race in his home country of Mexico. However, IndyCar has decided not to go ahead with it due to which there was a huge argument with Mark Miles. This gave rise to the 'Pato Who' comment, which was eventually made into merch and billboards by Pato O'Ward.

