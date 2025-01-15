Pato O'Ward joins friendly banter with his McLaren teammates - “Hopefully no kids for me, well at least that I know about”

IndyCar driver Pato O'Ward sat in front of journalists for the pre-season NTT IndyCar series interview, and Tony Donohue sat amongst the reporters. The Arrow McLaren driver joined the friendly debate started by Donohue at the interview which included the other Papaya team drivers, Nolan Siegel and Christian Lundgaard.

As per Donohue’s tweet uploaded on January 14, 2025, he asked Pato O'Ward:

“@PatricioOWard you’re the senior driver on this team, we joked about calling you Papa Pato, how’s the comradely with two (semi) new teammates?"

“Well hopefully no kids for me, well at least that I know about,” replied the Mexican driver.

Pato O'Ward is the oldest among the Arrow McLaren IndyCar drivers coming in at 25 years old. Christian Lundgaard is next as the Danish driver is 23 with Nolan Siegel being the youngest at just 20 years of age.

The Mexican is the seniormost figure when it comes to experience having raced in 89 races, compared to 52 for Lundgaard and 12 for Siegel. Siegel and Lundgaard's combined race tally in IndyCar still doesn't add up to Pato O'Ward’s total.

The Arrow McLaren driver sat at the IndyCar press conference dressed in the all-new race suits for the 2025 IndyCar season. The new suit features a simplistic, less busy design with a clear sponsorship logo on a papaya orange base color.

Following the friendly banter between Donohue and O’Ward, the motorsports reporter questioned the Mexican about his new car. The IndyCar driver recently bought a custom Shelby Cobra. Donohue said:

Hey @PatricioOWard how’s the new car?

“The new IndyCar?” questioned Pato.

The reporter replied, “No your new whip!”

Pato O'Ward currently fulfils the role of Arrow McLaren’s full-time IndyCar driver and F1 team’s reserve driver. Back when the Mexican signed the contract, there was a slight hope for the F1 seat at the Woking-based outlet, which is now gone, as Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris were given long-term contracts.

Pato O'Ward on the McLaren F1 opportunity

The Mexican driver was given the reserve driver role by McLaren before the start of the 2024 F1 season. The role was initially designed for Alex Palou, but as the Spaniard failed to fulfill his contract, the role was given to O’Ward. Hence, there is no serious talk about the Mexican’s possible F1 future.

Talking about his F1 future, Pato O'Ward said (via Marca):

“When that time comes, and if it does, I'll talk to Zak and really sit down with him and say 'look, I have this opportunity, help me out' and the truth is I trust that he's going to give me that opportunity to say 'you know what, I want to see you succeed'.”

The 2025 IndyCar season begins on March 2nd at the Grand Prix of Saint Petersburg. O'Ward will continue to drive his No. 5 Chevrolet-powered McLaren.

