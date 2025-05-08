Pato O'Ward and Josef Newgarden among IndyCar stars all set to feature in FOX’s new documentary

Fox Sports has announced a brand-new documentary centered around the Indy 500 event. The documentary is set to feature several drivers, including Pato O'Ward and Josef Newgarden.

Ad

The documentary, set to provide unprecedented access into the world’s biggest single-day sporting event, will offer fans a closer look into the preparation, intensity, and drama that define the Indy 500. FOX Sports has already teased fans with a trailer of the documentary, which it published on its X (formerly Twitter) account. The trailer of the film, titled ANYTHING TO WIN, features behind-the-scenes footage, in-depth interviews, and unparalleled access to the lives of the drivers as they chase glory at the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Pato O'Ward and Josef Newgarden are among the several IndyCar drivers prominently featured in the documentary. The trailer includes scenes of both drivers sharing their experiences and fond memories of the Brickyard circuit. The film also features other IndyCar personalities, offering fans a closer look at the rivalries, camaraderie, and storylines that have fueled the intense competitions surrounding the Indy 500 in recent years.

With the 2025 edition of the Indy 500 slated for May 25, the documentary, set to be released on May 18, is expected to heighten anticipation and provide fans with a deeper appreciation of what it takes to compete at the grueling and demanding IMS circuit.

Ad

Both O'Ward and Newgarden head into this year’s edition of the event with relatively different storylines. While the Arrow McLaren star is still in search of his first victory at the Indy 500, Newgarden is on the cusp of etching his name in history should he secure another win at the 109th running of the event.

Pato O'Ward reacts after Indy 500 open testing

Pato O'Ward reacted following the recent open testing for the Indy 500 event. The Mexican star was among several drivers who partook in the testing held at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Ad

The 26-year-old, who was sporting a special one-off livery on his #5 Arrow McLaren car, clocked a fastest time of 229.735 mph to finish the testing in 14th place out of the 35 cars that participated in the event. Taking to his Instagram to share his thoughts after the test, he wrote:

“Mother Nature gave us two beautiful days to go fast… real fast. Love coming back to @indianapolismotorspeedway and cannot wait for May.”

Ad

Ad

The two-day test session was topped by Team Penske driver Scott McLaughlin, who clocked a top speed of 232.686 mph in his #3 car. The Kiwi driver is among the drivers tipped to clinch the Borg-Warner Trophy come race weekend.

As for Pato O'Ward, he remains on the hunt for a maiden win at the Indy 500. The Arrow McLaren driver came close to clinching victory on two occasions—however, a late pass by Marcus Ericsson in 2022 and a last-lap overtake by Newgarden during the 2024 edition denied O’Ward the opportunity to clinch victory at the ‘greatest spectacle in racing.’ The 26-year-old will, however, hope for a change in fortune at the upcoming edition of the event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samson Osaze Ero Samson Ero is an accomplished motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, with over seven years of experience in the media industry. His career has seen him refine his expertise at EPL Partners Nigeria Limited, Transsion Holdings, and Sports Brief, where he excelled as a Content Operations Specialist and Sports Editor, covering a broad spectrum of sports stories and general news.



He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Insurance from the University of Benin (2015–2018) and a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (2021–2023). Further solidifying his credentials, he completed the Google News Initiative Course in 2024.



His professional journey includes pivotal roles at Transsion Holdings (2020–2022), EPL Partners Nigeria Limited (2022–2023), and Sports Brief & Legit (2023–2025). Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.