Pato O'Ward leads IndyCar drivers in impressive 2025 stat

As the 2025 IndyCar season powers through its midway point, Pato O'Ward stands out with an impressive and unique feat that only he has been able to maintain so far. The 26-year-old stands tall as the only driver to have completed every single lap of the campaign so far.

While race victories, poles, and podium finishes have often dominated headlines, consistency and reliability have proven to be issues for many drivers with championship ambitions. However, for the Arrow McLaren driver, despite boasting just one race win throughout the campaign, his consistency has proven invaluable, as he currently sits second in the drivers’ standings behind Alex Palou.

According to a post shared by IndyCar on X, Pato O'Ward has completed a total of 1,685 laps so far this season, followed closely by teammate Christian Lundgaard, who has completed 1,684 — a subtle testament to the strength of the Arrow McLaren machinery. AJ Foyt’s Santino Ferrucci follows in third place with a total of 1,683 laps completed.

Championship leader Alex Palou sits ninth on the list with a total of 1,657 laps completed. The top 10 is rounded out by Andretti Autosport driver Colton Herta, who has completed a total of 1,639 laps so far.

Pato O'Ward’s consistency has helped him remain firmly in the championship hunt, and only last time out at Iowa Speedway did the Mexican leapfrog Kyle Kirkwood for second place in the series standings. However, with five races remaining in the 2025 campaign, O'Ward will be looking to take the fight to Palou as he aims to claim his maiden IndyCar drivers’ championship title.

How Pato O'Ward reacted following his win at Iowa

Earlier, Pato O'Ward reacted after clinching victory at the Iowa Speedway race. The Monterrey native took to social media to share his thoughts following his triumph in corn country.

The Arrow McLaren star, who secured the win thanks to a well-timed pit stop strategy, posted on his Instagram to express his emotions. Sharing a celebratory picture of himself alongside his team, he captioned it:

“It’s not clocking to you that I’m standing on business.”

The victory marked Pato O'Ward’s first race win of the 2025 campaign. The Mexican driver had previously come close to clinching victory on several occasions, including at the highly coveted Indy 500.

Sadly for O'Ward, his second outing in the Iowa doubleheader did not pan out as successfully as the first, as he could only manage a fifth-place finish.

The eight-time IndyCar race winner will now shift his focus to the upcoming race as the open-wheel racing series heads to Canada for the Indy Grand Prix of Toronto—a race where he could only secure a 17th-place finish despite starting 14th during the 2024 instalment of the event.

