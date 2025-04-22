Pato O'Ward lets his emotions flow on Arrow McLaren’s Indy 500 decision

Arrow McLaren driver Pato O'Ward reacted to the new Arrow Mclaren livery for the 109th running Indianapolis 500 scheduled to take place on May 25.

Ad

The young Mexican drives the #5 Arrow McLaren car powered by Chevrolet. He joined the team in 2020 and will be entering his fifth Indy 500 this season. On April 21, the Indiana-based outfit announced the launch of their livery for this year, inspired by their 'Never stop racing' campaign, which was revealed during their F1 launch in London earlier this year.

The car #5 driver reacted to the new design of his car on X (formerly called Twitter):

Ad

Trending

"wow. my indy500 car SLAPS😍💦"

Expand Tweet

Ad

During his 2024 outing at the Indianapolis 500, Pato O'Ward was in contention for victory with Team Penske's Josef Newgarden before Newgarden overtook him at turn 3 on the last lap of the 200-lap race.

The 25-year-old has come close to winning the greatest spectacle of racing in his last three attempts. However, during his 2023 attempt at the Indy 500, he crashed on lap 197 after contact with Marcus Ericsson.

The young Mexican driver will look forward to changing his luck and standing on the top step of the podium at this year's 109th Indianapolis 500.

Ad

When Pato O'Ward displayed his emotions after losing Indy 500 win

Pato O'Ward showed his emotions after falling short of the victory at the Indy 500, in 2024.

During the 108th running of Indy 500 in 2024, O'Ward was in a battle with Josef Newgarden for the win. O'Ward had overtaken the two-time Indy 500 champion and was close to winning the race when Newgarden overtook him at turn three to take the white flag.

Ad

Talking to Motorsorts on NBC on YouTube, O'Ward highlighted how unpredictable his race felt due to various incidents that almost ended his race.

"It is hard to put it into words. We went back, we went forward, we went back. Some people were driving like maniacs. We had so many near-race enders. Just so close again. So f***ing close. I put that car through things I never thought it was going to be able to do.

Ad

"It is always a heartbreak when you’re so close, especially when it’s not the first time and you don’t know how many opportunities you have," O'Ward said via Motorsports on NBC on YouTube. [0:25]

The emotions were felt not just by his team but many IndyCar fans, who came in to support O'Ward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chionia Colaco Writer for IndyCar Know More