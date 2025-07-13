Pato O'Ward makes feelings known after denying ‘master’ Josef Newgarden the Iowa victory

Arrow McLaren driver Pato O'Ward recently spoke about his race at Iowa. He won the race after holding off Team Penske's Josef Newgarden.

The Mexican drives the #5 Arrow McLaren car powered by Chevrolet. During the race at Iowa, the 26-year-old took victory after holding off Josef Newgarden, who has a record of winning six consecutive times at Iowa. It also marked the #5 car driver's 100th career race start and his 8th career win.

While talking to IndyCar post-race, O'Ward was questioned about how he felt about winning at his 100th race start. He replied (via IndyCar on X),

"Great job by all my McLaren boys and gals and the Chevy-powered machine. I think it's 1-2-3, right, Chevy podium? It's about time. I'm super happy I'm the Chevy guy that gave them their first win this year, and I mean, Josef's the master at these races; he rules around here, so I knew that we had to be so precise to beat him at his own game. So yeah, this is awesome."

Pato O'Ward had previously taken his maiden win at the track during his 50th career race start in 2022. This victory also marked the 1st Chevrolet powered car victory for the 2025 season.

The Mexican driver has had a decent 2025 season. He clinched pole position at the second race of the season at the Thermal Club Grand Prix held on March 23rd and finished the race in second place. During the recently held Bommarito Automotive Group 500, O'Ward finished the race in second place after starting the race in third place.

Pato O'Ward speaks about his St.Louis battle with Conor Daly

Pato O'Ward recently spoke about his race at St. Louis. He compared the battle that he had with Juncos Hollinger Racing driver Conor Daly to his battle with Josef Newgarden during the 2023 Texas race.

Daly and O'Ward went head-to-head on lap 149 of the race for the battle for the lead. While talking on the podcast SpeedStreet hosted by Conor Daly and Chase Holden, the 26-year-old spoke about the battle with Daly. He said,

"Really good race. And I have to say it's been a while since I've had such good battles like that. It reminded me of Josef and I in Texas 2023. Like, you know, like you and I going side by side, by just pure racing, pure, like, you know, just getting after it like just getting on the limit." (1:05:15 onwards)

"Yeah, yes, right on the limit, giving each other exactly what you need in order to be able to do that, like that. That is what people want to see, like. If I had a child, I would have told him that's the ending to the Indy 500. Yeah, you know, I thought that was phenomenal, and it was just amazing to be a part of it," he added

Pato O'Ward currently sits in second place in the drivers' championship with 356 points to his name.

