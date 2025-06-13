Pato O'Ward makes his plan clear for ‘prime time on FOX’ at World Wide Technology Raceway

Arrow McLaren driver Pato O'Ward recently spoke about the upcoming Bommarito Automotive Group 500, which will be held at the World Wide Technology Raceway. O'Ward highlighted how he looks forward to racing at the track.

The upcoming Grand Prix will be held at the 1.25-mile oval track. The 26-year-old previously finished in second at the track. He will be looking forward to redeeming himself from last year when he was unable to finish the race due to mechanical failure. The driver expressed his excitement ahead of the upcoming Grand Prix. He said (via McLaren.com)

"I’m feeling refreshed and ready to come back to a racetrack I've always enjoyed. Short ovals bring a different kind of intensity and World Wide Technology Raceway is the perfect mix of that. I'm looking forward to giving the fans the best show under the lights Sunday night, prime time on FOX."

The Mexican driver has finished in second place in three out of his five races at the WWTR. Over the years, he has shown some strong performances at oval tracks. At the recently held Indianapolis 500, which takes place on an oval track, O'Ward finished in third place.

Pato O'Ward has had a strong start to his 2025 season, as he managed to secure pole position at the Thermal Club Grand Prix held on March 23 and finished the race in second place. During the Sonsio Grand Prix held on May 10, he started the race in 8th place and finished in 2nd place once again.

Pato O'Ward supports Josef Newgarden's 2024 Indy 500 win

Pato O'Ward recently came out to speak in support of Team Penske's Josef Newgarden after last year's Indy 500-winning car was found to be illegal. After the 2025 Indy 500 cars by Team Penske were found to have illegal modifications, an inspection was conducted on the 2024 Indy 500 car of Josef Newgarden. The team later admitted to the same modification being made to the previous year's car.

However, this admission has not impacted Josef Newgarden's result from last year. The runner-up from last year's Indianapolis 500, Pato O'Ward, was questioned about his feelings on the same. The 26-year-old spoke in support of Newgarden and highlighted how he did not want to win the Indianapolis 500 a year later.

"I mean, you know whatever it was. I wouldn't have never wanted to win an Indy 500 a year later. Just because, you know, one car got caught being illegal, whatever, and I truly believe Josef won that race, you know he timed it better than I did, and you know I want to be able to experience what an Indy 500 winner gets to experience. You know that the whole shenanigans, the energy, and that's what ultimately makes the experience just to the next level, you know, than just being an Indy 500 winner`. I know how to position myself to be in a chance to win and I believe I have the team behind me to be able to do that. Starting on the front row, best starting position I've ever had. We'll see what we can do on Sunday," he said. (Via Bob Pockrass on X).

Pato O'Ward qualified in third place for the Indy 500 this year and finished the race in the same place.

