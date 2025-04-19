Pato O'Ward, Marco Andretti, Will Buxton, and more react as Scott Dixon's son takes first racing step

Scott Dixon posted glimpses from his son Kit's first outing in a go-kart on Instagram. Subsequently, fellow drivers and revered figures from the IndyCar paddock joined in on the five-year-old's first outing behind the wheel of a racecar and shared words of support with a tinge of humor in between.

The 44-year-old is a parent to three children. Poppy, Tilly, and his youngest child, Kit. While Poppy and Tilly have grown up under their father's motorsport-centric life, Kit was too young to have a dab at the racing realm.

However, this is no longer the case, as the five-year-old is spreading his wings fast and has moved from two to four-wheel vehicles already. Sharing about Kit's recent exposure to kart racing and how it gave him a sense of deja vu, Dixon captioned the post on Instagram:

"Finally let the boy loose in a kart, bought back so many memories of when I first started. Kit did really well and loved EVERY minute . Cheers to @jayhowardracing, @hudsonhowardracing and @clemenma1 for all the help."

Fellow IndyCar drivers then pooled in to share their reactions to Kit's first outing. Pato O'Ward wrote a clever comment, as he and Scott Dixon had a major tussle at the 2023 Long Beach GP, and the Mexican seemingly gave Kit the opportunity to complete the payback for his father, as O'Ward wrote:

"He has one free "fence pato" pass.

Pato O'Ward's comment on Dixon's Instagram post | Source: Instagram

On the other hand, Scott McLaughlin shared his excitement and wrote:

"Let's gooooo."

Scott McLaughlin's comment on Dixon's Instagram post | Source: Instagram

A similar route was taken up by Marco Andretti, who wrote:

"Oh boy. Let's gooo!"

Marco Andretti's comment on Dixon's Instagram post | Source: Instagram

While IndyCar commentator Will Buxton announced it as the beginning of a new chapter, and wrote:

"And so it begins."

Will Buxton's comment on Dixon's Instagram post | Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, Scott Dixon's team, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chip Ganassi has already readied up a contract for the young lad, and wrote:

"Contract is in the mail!"

Chip Ganassi's comment on Dixon's Instagram post | Source: Instagram

Kit was born in December 2019, which helped fuel another championship for his father in the subsequent IndyCar season.

Scott Dixon is happy flying under the radar for the IndyCar title

Scott Dixon at the IMSA Twelve Hours of Sebring - Source: Getty

Though Scott Dixon won the 2020 IndyCar title, he has not won another championship in the past four years. Moreover, he had his worst championship finish in over seven years in sixth place last year.

Despite the underwhelming string of results last season, the Chip Ganassi Racing driver is not taken aback by it and asserted how he was fine flying under the radar, and said, via IndyCar:

"I'm fine with flying under the radar. That's what I love the most. Keep those guys working flat out. That sounds good to me."

The New Zealander sits fifth in the interim championship standings with only three rounds of the 2025 season having elapsed.

