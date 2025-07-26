Pato O'Ward overcomes worst "enemy", but Alex Palou steals his thunder with IndyCar pole at Laguna Seca

Arrow McLaren star Pato O'Ward has been struggling in the qualifying during the 2025 season, but has been turning up on Sundays with mega performances. The Mexican overcame what he described as an &quot;enemy&quot; at the Grand Prix of Monterey at Laguna Seca, but was beaten by Alex Palou to the pole position.O'Ward has had issues making the alternate tires work during the qualifying since the start of the 2025 season. The same happened at last weekend’s race in Toronto, where the Mexican started in P10, but had a great race and won.In the run-up to the weekend at Laguna Seca, Pato O'Ward spoke with Motorsports reporter Bob Pockrass and detailed how qualifying has been his worst enemy this season. He said:“Saturday has really been our enemy this year. It's my worst qualifying year ever. But it's been my best year so far when the points are awarded, i.e., Sunday. I’d love to make my life a little bit easier in terms of Saturday this weekend because this track is very track position sensitive. Considering where we've been qualifying, it just makes life a lot harder than it has to be.”Pato O'Ward was able to improve his qualifying at the Laguna Seca and was easily able to make the Fast 6. However, during the final lap in the Fast 6, Alex Palou was able to do one better than the Arrow McLaren driver and snatched the provisional pole position away from O'Ward by nearly three-tenths of a second.Speaking with Jack Harvey after the qualifying, Palou said:“It felt amazing. The car has been amazing in all the sessions. I felt we had a ton of pace, like all year honestly. All the people at CGR are doing a tremendous job, making me look good on track. Great to be on pole and cannot wait for tomorrow.”Although Pato O'Ward overcame his qualifying issues, it was Alex Palou who stole the show at Laguna Seca on Saturday. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver has been superb around the iconic circuit, finishing all four of his starts at the venue on the podium (including two wins).O'Ward, on the other hand, has never finished on the podium at the Grand Prix of Monterey.Pato O'Ward's reaction to front-row start at the Grand Prix of Monterey at Laguna SecaPato O'Ward came into Laguna Seca with the championship still mathematically possible and started off the weekend with a strong first practice as he topped the timing sheets. The second practice was cancelled, and Alex Palou and O'Ward went toe to toe in the first two rounds of qualifying. However, the Chip Ganassi Racing driver nudged ahead when it mattered.Nonetheless, the front row start is still O'Ward's best starting position at Laguna Seca. As the Arrow McLaren driver reflected on the qualifying session, he said:“My best starting position, we'll take that. Alex pulled out a monster lap there. Happy that we had a smooth qualifying. I've been a bit of a stranger in the Fast 6 this year, so good to be back in here.”Palou and O'Ward currently sit P1 and P2 in the championship, with 99 points separating them, and will start the race on the front row.