Helmet swaps have long been a celebrated tradition in motorsports, and Pato O'Ward recently took part in this ritual with Will Power. The 26-year-old exchanged lids with the veteran, whom he dubbed the "fastest man" he has ever seen in IndyCar.

The Arrow McLaren driver, who has developed into one of the popular faces in the IndyCar scene since his debut in 2018, swapped helmets with the 44-year-old ahead of the Road America Grand Prix. O'Ward shared a series of images on his X (formerly Twitter) account while talking about the helmet swap.

“Fastest man I’ve ever seen in an IndyCar!! @12WillPower — a hero to many… including myself!! Cheers to many more battles on track, Willy P.”

Acknowledging Will Power as the fastest man in the IndyCar scene appears to be a reputation well earned in the open-wheel racing series. The Team Penske star boasts the most pole positions in the history of the series — 71. The Australian also claimed pole position at the recently held Bommarito Automotive Group 500 race after recording the fastest average speed at the oval event, where Pato O'Ward finished on the podium himself.

With the focus now on the Road America event, both drivers will be aiming for their maiden win of the 2025 campaign at the Wisconsin venue. Both boast relatively impressive results at the road course, with Will Power winning the event twice and Pato O'Ward securing two podium finishes for the Arrow McLaren team.

Pato O'Ward speaks on his mindset ahead of racing

Pato O'Ward recently shared his thoughts on his approach to an IndyCar race. The Mexican detailed the fearless mindset he adopts when preparing for races.

The seven-time IndyCar Grand Prix winner, in an interaction with reporter Tracy Smith, explained how he solely focuses on winning rather than any hazards that may come with it.

“...No, you think of winning—you think of winning when you are in that car. At least I do, that’s all I think of,” O’Ward stated while sharing his thoughts in a video posted on X by CBS Sunday Morning (1:17 onwards)

Pato O'Ward has largely embodied this mentality throughout his racing career, as he is often synonymous with pulling off audacious late-braking overtakes during races. While this approach has proven highly rewarding for him, the Monterrey native is still chasing his first IndyCar Drivers’ Championship title.

Currently third in the 2025 Drivers’ Standings, the 30-time podium finisher will aim to close the gap to leader Alex Palou and second-placed Kyle Kirkwood as the open-wheel racing series heads into its final nine rounds of the current campaign. The former Carlin racing rookie’s best championship result in an IndyCar season remains the third-place finish he achieved in the 2021 campaign.

