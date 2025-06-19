Pato O'Ward pushes for more primetime IndyCar night races after racing under the lights at WWTR

Arrow McLaren driver Pato O'Ward stood on the second step of the podium at World Wide Technology Raceway after an intense race marred by multiple restarts and crashes. The race, slotted for a prime time by the official broadcasters, became a hit, and O'Ward is now pushing for more such broadcasting windows for the sport.

The WWRT became the first-ever scheduled race for a prime-time slot as the IndyCar grid raced on Sunday night. The 260-lap battle drew a peak viewership of 1.066 million and showcased intense competition, featuring 14 different race leaders and a record-tying 254 passes for position. It has delivered a 95.7% viewership increase in the TV audience.

Speaking to fellow IndyCar driver Conor Daly on his YouTube Channel, the Mexican driver relived his pre-race excitement. He also suggested that the new IndyCar broadcasters should give the premier open-wheel racing more spotlight with evening or night slots.

"I was so excited to come back this year, and like man, prime time Sunday night, under the lights, night racing is the best racing. It just looks cool, it's awesome and the scheduling is so nice like Sunday morning. I don't know what you did, but I woke up, I had brunch, and I had a massive meal. I was I was ready to go, I love that stuff, and I think hopefully this actually pushes the series and maybe also pushes Fox to open up some more prime time segments Sunday nights for some, badass racing, like imagine the season finale Nashville that'd be sick man," said O'Ward

Pato O'Ward is currently second in the championship standings with 262 points.

Pato O'Ward appreciates Team Penske days after criticizing the team

Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Pato O'Ward did not hold back in his initial reaction to Team Penske’s disqualifications on May 18, after two of their three entries were found in violation of regulations. He said that the rule breach was intentional rather than accidental and voiced support for drivers like Jacob Abel, who were unfairly impacted by the situation.

O'Ward also emphasized that the non-compliant cars should not have been allowed to compete.

Despite his strong criticism during the controversy, O'Ward later gave credit to Team Penske for their exceptional handling of the Indy 500, praising the organization for putting together a sold-out and well-run event.

"I always come back here with a big smile It's what an unbelievable event congratulations to the Penske organization for another very successful Indy500 I mean total sellout That's the first one I've ever been a part of That's been a total sellout It was insane Really was So we've talked with other people about how tricky this year's race was," said O'Ward. (via IndyCar)

Pato O'Ward will be in action at the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America, which is scheduled for June 22 at Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

