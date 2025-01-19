Pato O'Ward reshares birthday story of an adorable young McLaren fan

Arrow McLaren's IndyCar driver Pato O'Ward uploaded a post on his Instagram stories on January 19, 2025, as he shared a picture of a young fan celebrating his birthday with a special McLaren theme. The Mexican driver reshared the post of the young fan uploaded by his fan page @patoowardmexico.

The fan page uploaded the post in collaboration with motosports fan @dayanagaesf1 with the caption of the post in Spanish, which when translated read:

“We love seeing Patito's mini fans, Saúl represents us all, this is so cuteeeee.” (translated via Google)

As per the caption and the pictures uploaded by the page, the name of the young fan is Saul. Six pictures were uploaded by the fan page and the first one was a picture of Saul with the Pato O'Ward-themed decor and celebrations. The picture included a papaya orange-colored cake with McLaren-themed addons on it.

Image credits: Instagram/@patriciooward

The next picture was of the young fan adorably looking at the cake and presenting with a card in his hand that read:

“Let's go to Indy (Laguna Seca) to see Pato O Ward Happy Birthday Saul”

The next couple of pictures were of the young fan in a mini McLaren F1 car toy and an up-close picture of the McLaren-themed cake. The last two slides were videos of Saul getting excited seeing Pato O'Ward’s promo video, and him sobbing over something related to the Mexican driver.

@dayanagaesf1 later reshared Pato O'Ward’s story where he had shared the fan page post of Saul’s birthday pictures, tagged the Arrow McLaren IndyCar driver, and wrote,

“We love you here!”

Image credits: Instagram/@dayanagaesf1

With the 2025 IndyCar season on the horizon, O'Ward sat down for an interview and detailed his views on IndyCar's prospects for a race in Mexico

“The perfect market”: Pato O'Ward about the potential IndyCar race in Mexico

Mexico has been talked about as a potential market for the IndyCar race for a couple of seasons now. The president and CEO of Penske Entertainment recently came out and advised that IndyCar is making progress in regards to a potential race in IndyCar. Pato O'Ward recently shared his thoughts about an IndyCar race in Mexico as he said:

“I know there’s talks going on. I know it’s quite more advanced than it’s ever been. I really hope we see it on the calendar in 2026. I mean, I feel pretty involved in that. I will be very involved. I want to be very involved. I want to make sure it’s a success.”

“It’s the perfect market for IndyCar to go and just, really, experience what that aficionado, that fan can bring to the table because it’s such a special group of people”, he added

Formula 1 Testing In Abu Dhabi - Source: Getty

The Arrow McLaren drivers have already started working towards the 2025 IndyCar season which gets underway on March 2nd as O'Ward shared BTS pictures from the promotional shoots.

