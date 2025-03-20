Pato O'Ward's IndyCar billboard dream comes true months after controversy with series CEO Mark Miles

IndyCar driver Pato O'Ward has been demanding IndyCar expand its calendar to Mexico with a possible race at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez circuit in Mexico City. However, IndyCar CEO Mark Miles thought otherwise, which led to a controversy between the Penske Entertainment executive and the Arrow McLaren driver.

Nonetheless, Pato O'Ward’s billboard dream following the Mark Miles controversy finally became a reality as Felix Rosenqvist took to social media platform X and shared the Mexican driver’s billboard ahead of the race at the Thermal Club.

Meyer Shank Racing's Felix Rosenqvist tried capturing the mountains as he arrived at the Thermal Club. The circuit is surrounded by the San Jacinto Mountains and the Santa Rosa Mountains. However, the Swedish driver failed to capture them properly as Pato O'Ward’s billboard promoting the Thermal Club race came in the way.

Rosenqvist shared the same on his Instagram story, the caption of which read,

“Trying to get a clear shot of these beautiful mountains…”

O'Ward referencing the billboard he placed outside the Milwaukee Mile following the controversy with Mark Miles, shared Rosenqvist's story on his Instagram with a caption that read,

“I guess I'm the billboard guy now?”

Pato O'Ward was furious when NASCAR closed the deal with Mexico for a race in the history country before IndyCar was able to. Mark Miles came out and advised that the management at the Circuit are ready to offer it on rent, but not ready to partner as the sport isn't as popular in Mexico.

The IndyCar CEO claimed that there's work to be done in terms of increasing the popularity, and suggested that the Arrow McLaren driver isn't as popular as other Motorsport athletes from the country. O'Ward retaliated against the same by winning the Milwaukee Mile, and buying a billboard space outside the circuit to put up a banner that read, “Pato who?”.

IndyCar CEO’s comments that instigated the controversy with Pato O'Ward

With NASCAR beating IndyCar to a race in Mexico, Pato O'Ward came out and put his displeasure to words. The Mexican advised that even if IndyCar confirms an event in his country in the future it wouldn't make any sense as “there isn’t any more room in Mexico City.” (via Speedcafe)

“I will say that it’s clear that Pato isn’t as famous as the last previously famous Mexican driver, Adrian Fernandez. But he’s really gaining ground, and he’s actually on some billboards now.”

“He’ll probably complain that I haven’t dragged him in, and that he should be the guy to go in and make the deal. I do think Pato is a natural star, and I do think this is going to happen, but in 2021, I’m quite certain they (local promoters) didn’t think it was time,” responded Mark Miles

This led to O'Ward putting up the billboard after the Milwaukee Mile win and the Mexican releasing the “Pato who” merch and the Arrow Mclaren driver went on to top the IndyCar merch sales.

