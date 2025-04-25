Pato O'Ward's sister drops a 4-word reaction on his latest IG post

Arrow McLaren's Pato O'Ward recently shared a photo dump from the 2025 Indy 500 open test on his Instagram account. In line with this, his sister, Elba O'Ward de Kimbro, has also come up with her reaction among the numerous fans who have interacted with the post.

IndyCar drivers and various teams completed the two-day Indy 500 test yesterday. The Arrow McLaren driver recently came up with a photo dump on Instagram commemorating the same, which was captioned:

"Mother nature gave us two beautiful days to go fast.. real fast. Love coming back to @indianapolismotorspeedway and cannot wait for May."

As a response, the 25-year-old's sister, Elba O'Ward, came up with a 'wholesome' response of 4-four words.

"We love wholesome content," she wrote.

Elba O'Ward's comment on Pato O'Ward's post - Source: via @patriciooward on Instagram

Pato O'Ward had a decent two-day outing at the 2025 Indy 500 open test, finishing in eighth place on Day 2 after clocking 223.042 MPH on his fastest lap. The Grand 200-lap Indy 500 spectacle will take place next month at the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Pato O'Ward would 'love' to be in Formula 1

Before heading to the Indy 500 test sessions, Pato O'Ward also talked about his Formula 1 aspirations. He revealed that he would 'love' to join the pinnacle of motorsport and showcase his racecraft in front of the whole world.

"I would still love to be in F1, and it doesn’t have to be with McLaren. [Zak Brown] knows it’s always been my dream, and it’s something I’d love to check off my list and just give a try. It’s never been a doubt of if I can do it. It’s just, like, is that opportunity going to come about at the right time? I don’t have forever. There’s always going to be younger guys...[Cadillac F1] haven’t reached out, but if they do, I’m definitely answering their call.," O'Ward said [via IndyStar].

Cadillac is set to join the Formula 1 grid next year, and Pato O'Ward is among the potential candidates for the two coveted seats. He is currently serving as the reserve driver for the Woking-based McLaren team alongside Valtteri Bottas.

While O'Ward hopes to secure a seat for Cadillac in 2026 eventually, he currently has the ongoing 2025 IndyCar season to worry about. After the first three races, the 25-year-old finds himself in sixth place in the drivers' standings with 80 points. He has so far managed a single pole position, a top-five, and a top-ten finish.

If the Mexican driver is to emerge as the best candidate for a seat in the 11th F1 team's roster, he'll need to finish the ongoing IndyCar season as high as possible in the standings.

