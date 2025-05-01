Pato O'Ward’s sister Elba praises the McLaren star's amusing 'make it rain' reel on IG 

On Wednesday, April 30, IndyCar driver Pato O'Ward shared a lip-sync reel, singing Rihanna's iconic song, Umbrella, on Instagram. His sister, Elba, dropped a comment, lauding the amusing reel.

The Mexican driver, who boasts 818k followers on Instagram, often shares updates, his racing adventures, and promotional collaborations on the social media website.

Pato O'Ward posted one such collaboration where he is promoting a rice brand and found an interesting way to encapsulate his audience. The clip starts with him playing with the grains on his kitchen counter, which transitions to him standing under the umbrella, recreating the scene from the music video. However, he added a twist by replacing the sparks with rice grains.

"...let the rain pour I'll be all you need and more Because When the sunshine, we shine together Told you I'll be here forever Said I'll always be your friend," Pato lip synced

The reel has crossed 500k views and received around 1000 comments. One of those was from his sister, who acknowledged the ace driver's sensibility in understanding his audience and producing engaging content.

"👏🏻 giving the people what they want 👏🏻 ," she commented.

Pato O'Ward competes in the No. 5 Chevrolet for Arrow McLaren in the IndyCar Series and is also a part of the McLaren Driver Development Program. Additionally, he has participated in Formula 1 FP1 sessions with the McLaren Formula 1 team.

Pato O'Ward made his feelings known after his P2 finish at Thermal Club

AUTO: AUG 16 NTT IndyCar Series Bommarito Automotive Group 500 - Source: Getty

Pato O'Ward had started from pole position in the second round of the NTT IndyCar Series, leading a front-row lockout with teammate Christian Lundgaard. The Mexican driver dominated much of the race at Thermal Club, leading 51 of the 65 laps, but ultimately had to settle for a second-place finish behind Alex Palou.

O'Ward’s strategy took a turn on lap 50 when he switched to the primary compound tires, while Alex Palou opted for the alternate compound, which ultimately proved more effective.

In his post-race interview, O'Ward acknowledged that the Orange Papaya team took a gamble with its tire choice that didn’t pay off.

“We took a gamble; it didn’t work out for us. We had used our new reds (alternate tires) at the start because we didn’t really quite know what the deg (tire degradation) was going to be like. The blacks (primary tires) really kind of took a turn for the negative at the end of the race, and that was it. We didn’t stand a fighting chance,” O'Ward said via Yahoo Sports.

The Arrow McLaren driver is presently sixth in the championship series with 80 points.

