Pato O'Ward's sister Elba shares a heartfelt video about universe and timing

Arrow McLaren driver Pato O'Ward's sister, Elba O'Ward de Kimbro, recently shared an Instagram reel with her followers. The reel featured a glimpse of her family.

Ad

On Thursday, May 8, Elba O'Ward uploaded a reel with her family dog and her husband dancing together. In the video, she wore a delicate white flowy dress with her hair down. She paired the whole look with minimal gold jewelry and captioned the post:

"my favourite is when you look around and realize everything's okay and it always was 🤍

Ad

Trending

Elba O'Ward is a content creator and has over 52.5k Instagram followers. She shares pictures of her outfits along with tips and tricks to gain confidence and numerous other things on Instagram. The 27-year-old also runs her own blog where she talks about various topics covering fashion and mental health.

As for Pato O'Ward, he drives the #5 Arrow McLaren car powered by Chevrolet. His 2025 season is off to a decent start; for the first race of the season at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on March 2, he qualified in 23rd place and crossed the finish line in 11th place.

Ad

In the second race of the season at the Thermal Club Grand Prix on March 23, he qualified in pole position, while his teammate Christian Lundgaard qualified in second place, securing Arrow McLaren's first 1-2 of the season. O'ward settled in for a second-place finish after a strategy gamble didn't work out in their favor.

During the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix on Sunday, May 4, the Mexican driver qualified in eighth place and finished the race in sixth place. Pato O'Ward is now gearing up for the upcoming 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 25.

Ad

When Pato O'Ward spoke about his Formula One passion

Arrow McLaren driver Pato O'Ward once spoke about his passion for Formula One and never giving up on it. Like most of the race car drivers, O'Ward began his open-wheel racing career with karting but had to quit in 2012. However, he set a record by becoming the youngest winner of PC Class of the 24 Hour Daytona at the age of 17.

Ad

In 2020, O'Ward joined Arrow McLaren and entered the McLaren driver development program, and eventually signed up to become a reserve driver with Arrow McLaren's sister team in Formula One. In 2024, while in conversation with Enrique Naranjo from Marca, he spoke about not giving up on his Formula One dream.

"I hope that I will have free practice this year with McLaren. And because of my dream in Formula 1... that dream will never die," he said.

Ad

Pato O'Ward further highlighted how he is lucky to be in a position to move to Formula One if the opportunity ever arises, adding:

"That dream is what brought me to be in this position now, today, that I wouldn't trade for anything. But I feel like I have an opportunity that not many people have. And that is, apart from possibly making a move to Formula 1 a little bit later in my career, which is not normal, to also have the opportunity to win the Indy 500 which is the biggest race in the world."

Pato O'Ward has seven wins and six poles in his eight years in IndyCar.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chionia Colaco Writer for IndyCar Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.