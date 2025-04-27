Pato O'Ward's sister reacts to McLaren racer's rugged biker-themed shoot with 5-word comment

The Arrow McLaren driver Pato O'Ward's sister, Elba O'Ward de Kimbro, reacted to her brother's recent biker-themed shoot. She dropped a comment under the driver's post.

On April 26, Pato O'Ward posted a carousel of pictures from his recent photoshoot for the flavored hydration beverage company 'Electrolit'. The company is the 25-year-old's primary sponsor for the third consecutive year.

The photoshoot was a rugged bike mechanic-themed shoot. O'ward uploaded the post with the caption:

"Happy Saturday, don't forget to stay hydrated ; ) @electrolit"

The young Mexican's sister, Elba O'Ward de Kimbro, wittily responded to the post with a five-word comment that read:

"Do you need a towel"

Screenshot of Elba O'Ward's comment under @patricioowards post

Elba O'ward de Kimbro is a content creator with over 52.5K Instagram followers, where she shares pictures of her outfits along with tips and tricks for confidence and various other things. She also has her own blog where she uploads blogs about various topics, from fashion to mental health.

As for Pato O'Ward, his 2025 IndyCar series is off to a decent start as he qualified in 23rd place during the season opener at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg held on March 2.

He managed to salvage the qualifying and finished the race on Sunday in 11th position, scoring essential points. During the second race of the season at the Thermal Club Grand Prix, he qualified on pole for the race alongside his teammate Christian Lundgaard in second place, securing a McLaren 1-2.

He finished the race in second place after a strategy gamble that didn't work out in their favor.

On April 13 at the 50th Anniversary ACURA Grand Prix, O'Ward qualified in 9th place and took the checkered flag in 13th place. He currently stands in 6th position, just 62 points behind the championship leader, Alex Palou.

The McLaren driver is currently gearing up for the upcoming race at Barber Motorsports Park scheduled for May 4.

Pato O'Ward opens up about potentially partnering with Sergio Perez at Cadillac F1 team

The IndyCar star Pato O'Ward recently spoke about the possibility of joining fellow Mexican driver Sergio Perez at Cadillac F1 team in the future.

The Andretti team director, Mario Andretti, has been pretty vocal about the drivers in contention for a seat at Cadillac in Formula One. He mentioned the 25-year-old O'Ward alongside Sergio Perez.

The fans have been speculating about Andretti Global's Colton Herta in the run for the seat as well, but Andretti has spoken up about keeping his options open.

When asked about the rumors, Pato O'Ward said:

"The truth is, it would be a dream to be with Cadillac with Checo. Just imagine what it was for Mexico, what it was for the company, what it was for the merchandise."

He further spoke about having two Mexican drivers at McLaren, where he is currently a reserve driver.

"It doesn't have to be with Cadillac. Imagine in McLaren, two Mexicans from McLaren, it also sounds good, but I think the only half-real option was Cadillac, because it's the only one that's a little... that they're looking for, right? And they don't have any drivers yet. I would love to, and Checo has a lot, a lot of experience. I would learn a lot from Checo, and I feel that we could make a very good team," he added.

Perez has parted ways with the Redbull for the 2025 season after his poor performance during the last two seasons.

