Pato O'Ward’s sister rocks his merchandise in latest mirror selfie

Pato O'Ward's sister, Elba O'Ward de Kimbro, has shown support for her brother in style by donning merchandise from his collection. The 27-year-old shared a mirror selfie sporting a cap from her brother’s fashion line.

The sister of the IndyCar star shared a snapshot of her brother’s branded gear on Instagram while tagging several other clothing lines she was wearing.

In the post on her Instagram story, Elba O'Ward paired the Pato O’Ward cap with a long jacket from Wardrobe.NYC and a bag from The RealReal collection, among others. She completed the outfit with shoes from Stuart Weitzman.

Pato O'Ward's sister rocked his merchandise in her Instagram selfie. Image: @elbaoward via Instagram

Pato O'Ward is one of the very few drivers on the IndyCar grid who sell their merchandise line. The Mexican driver, at some Grand Prix events, allows fans to purchase seats for the race in his special Pato O’Ward Grandstand and suites.

The Arrow McLaren star has largely capitalized on this popularity to sell branded merchandise and several other items to fans at multiple IndyCar races.

Shifting focus to on-track racing action, O’Ward is aiming for his maiden drivers’ series title in the 2025 season. The Mexican star finished second at the recently held Thermal Club Grand Prix race behind championship leader and eventual race winner Alex Palou.

Pato O’Ward, who now sits second in the drivers' standings, will, however, aim to go one better than his result at the Palm Spring event when the IndyCar grid heads to its next race on the calendar—the Long Beach Grand Prix in California.

Pato O'Ward’s sister supported him at the St. Petersburg Grand Prix

Pato O'Ward's sister, Elba O'Ward de Kimbro, was present to support him at the season-opening St. Petersburg Grand Prix. The 27-year-old spent time with her family while also cheering for her brother.

The fashionista, who is married to real estate developer Brett Michael Kimbro, donned a black outfit at the Florida racing event.

Taking to her Instagram, the sister of the Arrow McLaren star shared a photo with the caption:

"Cali camera roll. Race weekends have become one of my favorite ways to spend quality time with family… The laughs did not stop for one second this weekend. Heart is so full."

Replying to her post, Pato O'Ward, who finished 11th in the race after qualifying 23rd at the Grand Prix, commented:

"Damn. I barely made the top 10 on here."

Pato O'Ward reacted to the photos from the St. Petersburg Grand Prix shared by his sister. Image: @elbaoward via Instagram

Elba occasionally accompanies her brother to racing events. The fashion expert often shares photos from the races she attends to cheer him on.

An author and social fashion entrepreneur, she also shares fashion and makeup tips with her over 50,000 Instagram followers. On occasion, Pato O'Ward and his sister engage in playful social media interactions, offering fans a glimpse into their sibling bond.

