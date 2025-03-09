Pato O'Ward’s sister steals her husband's shirt and pairs it with a $149 jumpsuit to serve a “disheveled” look

Pato O'Ward’s sister, Elba O’Ward de Kimbro, recently showcased her effortless chic style by pairing her husband's shirt alongside a $149 jumpsuit. The sibling of the IndyCar star is famous for being a content creator and style consultant in the fashion industry.

Ad

The 27-year-old, who on occasions is spotted cheering the Arrow McLaren driver at various IndyCar racing events, is married to real estate developer Brett Michael Kimbro. Their wedding took place in her hometown of Monterrey.

Ad

Trending

With over 50,000 followers on Instagram, Pato O'Ward's fashion consultant sister gave fans a glimpse of her style, calling her ensemble a 'disheveled' look. It featured a $149 jumpsuit from The Line by K and a shirt she playfully claimed to have 'stolen' from her husband.

Sharing photos of her look on her Instagram Stories, Elba wrote:

“Serving disheveled today.”

“@linebyk comfiest jumpsuit + shirt stolen from hubby’s closet.”

Ad

Elba O'Ward treated fans on social media to her 'disheveled' look after pairing her husband's shirt with a jumpsuit. Image: @elbaoward via Instagram

Pato O'Ward and his sister Elba were moved from Monterrey to San Antonio, Texas, by their parents at a very young age. The Arrow McLaren star once shared that their family surname originates from his Irish grandparent, but his family considers themselves fully Mexican.

Ad

Pato O'Ward’s sister shares her confidence boosting style tips

Pato O'Ward’s sister, Elba O’Ward de Kimbro, recently took to social media to share her confidence-boosting style tips. The fashion influencer detailed how outfit colors, accessories, and other elements can influence an individual's style and confidence.

Taking to Instagram, Elba shared photos of herself while highlighting her top confidence-boosting tips:

Ad

Ad

"My three favorite ways to dress for confidence:"

She then elaborated:

1. Heels (kitten, stiletto, wedge—anything goes).

2. Statement accessories (can we have a moment for this belt?!). Going vintage is my favorite way to do this because second-hand pieces have so much character.

3. Black or red – I have a whole section on the psychological effects of color in my book, but it’s no secret that these two colors pack a serious punch. So good for feeling strong and empowered.

Ad

The style consultant wrapped up her post with the comment:

“What’s your favorite way to dress confidently? Xo”

Beyond social media, Elba is also the author of Estilo Intuitivo: Un Método, a book where she explores the psychological effects of colors and shares her expert fashion advice.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback