Pato O'Ward is focused on adding a third Grand Prix win in the 2025 IndyCar season at Laguna Seca. In line with this, he has shared that he is targeting at least a podium finish at the track, something that he has not achieved previously.

O'Ward amassed his first win of 2025 at the Iowa Speedway in Race 1 (SYNK 275). He followed this up by amassing another victory at the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto.

The Arrow McLaren driver has been in an upbeat mood for some time amid his strong run of performances, and ahead of this week's Java House Grand Prix of Monterey, he has said the following via Speedwaymedia:

"Two straight weekends with a win, and going to give it everything to make it three. We’ve always raced up front at Laguna Seca, but haven’t really put it all together to find our way to the podium. I’m hoping that changes and we keep the momentum rolling with the boys and girls on the 5 crew.”

After the first 13 rounds of the fiercely contested 2025 IndyCar season, O'Ward finds himself in second place in the drivers' championship with 437 points.

In the process of doing so, he has also put on board two wins (mentioned earlier), a solitary pole position, eight top-fives, and ten top ten finishes.

Three-time IndyCar champion and Chip Ganassi Racing's Alex Palou is leading the championship with 536 points.

Pato O'Ward had the 'car under him' to triumph in Toronto race

While Pato O'Ward has asserted that he is eyeing a top-three finish in the Java House Grand Prix of Monterey, he was on cloud 9 following his win last week in Toronto.

In line with this, he thanked his #5 Arrow McLaren race crew and put emphasis on the strategy that did the trick for him in the street race.

"I knew I had a great car under me to race with and the guys nailed it on the strategy. I was feeling so good on the (primary) tires all weekend really. We were just struggling to get the alternates to work in qualifying. Sadly, that's the one you need to transfer," Pato O'Ward said via Deadspin.

Pato O'Ward has been one of the in-form drivers in the 2025 IndyCar season. He is also currently the lead McLaren with teammates Christian Lundgaard in P5 and Nolan Siegel way down in P21.

There are only five races remaining on the race calendar, and O'Ward needs to make up a deficit of 99 points to Alex Palou. Considering this, it is almost a necessity for the Mexican driver to keep scoring podium finishes.

Otherwise, it will be extremely difficult to get the better of the dominant Palou in the 2025 IndyCar standings.

