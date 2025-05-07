Pato O'Ward shares a glimpse of his 26th birthday celebrations

Arrow McLaren driver Pato O'Ward recently shared an Instagram post with his followers. The 26-year-old shared a few pictures from his birthday celebrations.

On May 6, the young Mexican driver celebrated his birthday. In the pictures uploaded on his Instagram, O'Ward was seen blowing the candles off the birthday cake.

"Made my wish 🤭 time goes by fast, hello hello 26," read the caption.

The Mexican driver's 2025 season is off to a decent start. He driver qualified in 23rd position for the first race of the season at the Firestone Grand Prix of St.Petersburg held on March 2, but he managed to salvage the qualifying during the race as he put his #5 car in 11th position.

During the second race of the season at the Thermal Club Grand Prix held on April 23, he qualified on pole for the race alongside his teammate Christian Lundgaard in second place, securing Arrow McLaren's first 1-2 of the season. He took the checkered flag in second place after a strategy gamble that didn't work out in their favor.

During the recently held Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix on May 4, Pato O'Ward qualified for the race in 8th position and finished the race in 6th position. O'Ward is currently gearing up for the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500, which will be held on May 25.

Pato O'Ward speaks about 'Mexican dream team' with Sergio Perez at Cadillac F1 team

Arrow McLaren driver Pato O'Ward recently spoke about partnering up with the former Redbull racing driver and fellow Mexican Sergio 'Checo' Perez at the Cadillac F1 team. The duo have been rumored to be amongst the many drivers in contention for a seat at the team.

The former driver and Andretti team director, Michael Andretti, has been vocal about his choice of potential drivers for the Cadillac seat. He spoke about the potential teaming up of O'Ward and Perez at the team in Formula One.

There have been rumors about Andretti Global's Colton Herta being in contention for the seat as well. As of now, Andretti is keeping his options open for their 2026 driver linup.

In a recent interview with ESPN Mexico, Pato O'Ward addressed the rumors surrounding the Cadillac seat.

"The truth is, it would be a dream to be with Cadillac with Checo. Just imagine what it was for Mexico, what it was for the company, what it was for the merchandise," the Arrow McLaren driver told ESPN Mexico.

Pato O'Ward also spoke about having two Mexican drivers at McLaren, where he currently serves as the reserve driver.

"It doesn't have to be with Cadillac. Imagine in McLaren, two Mexicans from McLaren, it also sounds good, but I think the only half-real option was Cadillac, because it's the only one that's a little... that they're looking for, right? And they don't have any drivers yet. I would love to, and Checo has a lot, a lot of experience. I would learn a lot from Checo, and I feel that we could make a very good team," he added.

As of now, Perez has parted ways with Red Bull after a string of poor performances last season.

