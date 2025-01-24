Pato O'Ward shares heartwarming update for students in Guadalajara Mexico

IndyCar driver Pato O'Ward has shared a moving development in empowering underprivileged children from his home country in Mexico. The Arrow McLaren star, who is IndyCar's most popular driver, aided the team's title sponsor, Arrow Electronics, in their philanthropic efforts.

Pato O'Ward, who was born in Monterrey, Mexico, and raised in Texas, went back to his roots to help open a model digital lab for students in Guadalajara. This move was a part of Arrow's contribution to the N50 project, a nonprofit organization aiming to end 'digital poverty' and empower those without access to basic technology.

O'Ward shared an Instagram post with photos of his time interacting with the children and signing a poster of himself in Arrow McLaren gear and helmet. The caption to the post read:

"Happy to have helped dedicate a new lab for students in Guadalajara 🇲🇽 Sky is the limit for these kids with the access to technology 🙌 @arrowelectronics @N50Project Check my story for more!"

In a news release on Arrow's website, the No. 5 Chevrolet driver also explained how this easy access to computers and technology will help fast-track the students' learning graph and ease their lives.

"These students didn’t have access to computers, so this is going to be something new to them. And I would say the sky’s the limit really with technology. As soon as the kids learn how to use the computers, something that would take them a couple days, could be cut down to a few hours or even less because (information) will be available to them at the touch of their fingertips. Not only is it good for learning of maybe a path that you want to take, but it might also open doors to something else," Pato O'Ward said.

Pato O'Ward addresses rumors of competing in NASCAR race in Mexico City

In August 2024, NASCAR announced that the Cup Series would race in Mexico City from 2025. They also added a complimentary race for the Xfinity series a day before the Cup Series race on June 15. Pato O'Ward, who had been repeatedly urging IndyCar to add a Mexico City race to the calendar, strongly believed that NASCAR beat them to the cake.

Recently, rumors of O'Ward racing in the NASCAR race in Mexico this year emerged. But because the Cup Series race is on the same day as IndyCar's Illinois race, that was ruled out. However, competing in the Xfinity race on June 14 and flying back to Illinois on June 15 could've still been on the cards.

The Arrow McLaren driver ruled out this possibility for 2025, emphasizing how his focus remains on the IndyCar championship.

"I would say in 2025, they're (chances of competing in NASCAR) slim because until I get my Indy 500, until I get my IndyCar Championship, my full focus is on IndyCar, but I think once I've done that, I've told Zach that I'm open to scouting out some cool opportunities in NASCAR here in America," he said (via Bob Pockrass).

2024 wasn't the best year for Pato O'Ward in IndyCar. Though he scored a series-high three victories, Arrow McLaren's struggles with race strategy, tire management, and employee and driver turnover dampened the overall results. He finished 5th in the standings, a position down from 2023.

