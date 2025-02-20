Pato O'Ward and sister Elba try to embarrass each other with hilarious Instagram updates

IndyCar driver Pato O'Ward and his sister Elba took to Instagram and posted stories of each other in an attempt to jokingly embarrass each other. Elba began with her hilarious updates followed by Pato sharing a picture of his sister.

Elba is Pato's elder sister and is 26-years-old. The Mexican driver's sister posts a lot on Instagram as she is a content creator and runs a fashion and wellness website. The siblings share a special bond with the two often posting each other on their Instagram profile.

Elba O’Ward began the series of embarrassing pictures by uploading a picture of the Arrow McLaren driver in a green-colored nightwear layered with a white knitted blanket. Pato O'Ward gave a clueless look in the said picture as Elba shared it with the caption:

“goodmorning @patriciooward”

Image credits: Instagram/@elbaoward

The next story shared by Elba was of the Mexican driver looking blindly into the distance as he stood in the middle of the living room. She appeared confused with what was going on inside her brother’s head as the caption of the story read:

“idk what is going on here but rise & shine the sun is out @patriciooward”

Image credits: Instagram/@elbaoward

The last story shared by Elba emphasized her brother's outfit, especially the footwear and the socks as he was wearing white socks with black sandals. The caption read:

“Jail”

Image credits: Instagram/@elbaoward

Pato O'Ward came back at his sister by posting a quirky selfie with Elba on his Instagram as the caption read:

“Good morning. Bet u have never seen my sister like this.”

Image credits: Instagram/@Pato O'Ward

The Arrow McLaren driver participated in the recent two-day IndyCar testing at the Sebring International Raceway held from February 17-18 and topped the timing sheets on Day 1.

Pato O'Ward hailed McLaren as “second family” after topping Day 1 at Sebring test

The 2025 IndyCar season is on the horizon and the teams recently took to the Sebring International Raceway for the IndyCar test. This gives the drivers an opportunity to test the machines before the season begins. The test runs were at the 1.62-mile-long short course at the Sebring.

O'Ward topped the timing sheets of Day 1 with a time of 52.3470s and completed 47 laps in the four-hour-long morning session. Speaking with IndyCar after the test, the Mexican driver said:

“Oh, man, it's the best feeling in the world; it's the best job in the world. I was so excited to come back to Sebring and get into an INDYCAR SERIES car, getting to work with the engineers again. It definitely feels like home, and it's a second family to me. So always excited to get rolling.”

The 2025 IndyCar season begins on March 2nd at the St. Petersburg Grand Prix.

