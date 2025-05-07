Pato O’Ward sparks birthday excitement with surprise Indy 500 giveaway

IndyCar driver Pato O'Ward celebrated his 26th birthday on Tuesday, May 6th. While the wishes poured in from various corners, he posted a video on X (formerly known as Twitter) letting fans know that it was his birthday and dropped an Indy 500 giveaway.

The greatest spectacle of racing, or the Indy 500 (first held in 1911), is a historic race. It is also known as one of the three crown jewels of motorsport, which includes the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the Monaco Grand Prix. The month of May is celebrated at the buildup to the Indianapolis 500, where drivers partake in different activities and giveaways to keep the audience and viewers engaged. Pato O'Ward used his birthday to kick-start the momentum, where he offered his fans access to the VIP Pato Suite. He urged followers to follow him and subscribe to his YouTube Channel and tag someone they want to bring to the race.

He posted a video of himself playing on a swing, stating that he has an important announcement to make. He expressed that he'd like to give back to the racing community by making two giveaways. First, if someone orders anything from the Pato Shop above $150, then they earn a free race day ticket for the grandstand. He also mentioned that he would be giving away 2 Pato suite tickets which will allow fans 2 day access in the IMS.

"Hi, its my birthday. If you want to go to the Indy 500, this is for you. To enter the VIP Pato Suite giveaway, be sure to follow me, subscribe to my YouTube channel, and tag the friend you’re bringing with you in the comments! For Free grandstand tickets, check out @PatoOWardShop latest Instagram post for details!," he captioned the post.

The 109th edition of the Indianapolis 500 is scheduled for Sunday, May 25th.

Pato O'Ward reacts to sister Elba's birthday wish

F1 Grand Prix of the United States - Previews - Source: Getty

Arrow McLaren driver Pato O'Ward turned 26 on Tuesday, May 6, and received a heartfelt birthday wish from his sister, Elba. In her message, she described the IndyCar star as the "best big brother."

The O'Ward siblings are known for their close bond and frequent social media interactions, often commenting on and sharing each other’s posts. To mark his birthday, Elba shared a photo from her wedding festivities, where the two were playing a drinking game together. In the caption, she wrote,

"ride or die since ‘99. can’t believe you’re 26 🥹 happy birthday to an absolute icon and the best brother a girl could ask for, i’d literally go to jail for you or at least 12 months house arrest <3 keep showing the world what it means to be unafraid of being completely, authentically, uniquely, and unapologetically yourself. you are magic to see. ily forever 🤍", wrote Elba

Pato responded with a goat emoji,

Pato O'Ward's comment on Elba's post | Image via Instagram (@elbaoward)

Pato O'Ward has moved two places up to fourth position in the IndyCar championship after scoring 28 points at the Indy GP of Alabama.

