Pato O'Ward speaks out after Kyle Kirkwood snatched IndyCar victory at the WWT Raceway

Arrow McLaren driver Pato O'Ward wrapped up the Bommarito Automotive Group 500, held on June 15, in second place. However, he was not happy with his results and spoke about the same.

The Mexican drives the #5 Arrow McLaren car powered by Chevrolet. He was in contention for the win and looked like he would edge out a victory. However, the restart after A.J.Foyt's David Malukas brought out the yellow flags crushed his efforts. During the restart, Kyle Kirkwood, who was behind O'Ward's teammate Nolan Siegel, somehow managed to slip past and march towards victory.

While talking to Jack Harvey post the race, he questioned if the yellow was poorly timed. O'Ward expressed his feelings about the same as Pato O'Ward replied by saying (via IndyCar on Fox on X),

"No not poorly timed yellow today. You know, I hope it was an amazing show for all your fans. It's fantastic to be racing back under the lights here again. And I was really happy with my car. Just not last a little bit of restart. I think good old Nolan was sleeping a little bit."

"And I think that you gave Kirkwood an opportunity and I was kind of stuck so yeah, I'd think it was a bit of a hiccup there, but all in all of a very good points day for for the Arrow Mclaren number 5 Chevy. And I just, I can't, I would've locked up gotten that for a team. Chevy, you know, we're still winning less, over here , but we're going to keep pushing," he added.

Pato O'Ward is known to put up strong performances at the ovals. This result marked his fourth second-place finish at the World Wide Technology Raceway.

O'Ward has had a strong start to his 2025 season, as he managed to secure pole position at the Thermal Club Grand Prix held on March 23, where he finished the race in second place. During the recently held Detroit Grand Prix on June 1, he qualified in 18th spot and wrapped up the race in 7th spot.

Pato O'Ward opens up about his 'frustration' after finding out about Josef Newgarden's 2024 illegal Indy 500 car.

The Arrow McLaren driver, Pato O'Ward, recently spoke about his frustration after finding out that the Team Penske driver Josef Newgarden's 2024 Indy 500 winning car was illegal. After the 2025 Indianapolis 500 scandal came to light, Team Penske admitted that the same illegal modifications were used during the 2024 Indy 500.

The whole fiasco came to light after the two cars of Team Penske were found to be illegal. It was later announced that the two cars were sent to the back of the grid. This led to many questioning if the same illegal modifications were used on last year's Indy 500 car, which was later admitted by the team. This revelation sent shockwaves throughout the IndyCar paddock.

Reacting to the same, Pato O'Ward spoke about the issue and expressed his frustration by saying,

"I want to win outright, and we lost that race last year, but obviously it's just frustrating that it wasn't caught beforehand, I would say. It's just not right, we are going to try to go out there and win it properly and with a legal car," he said (via Angela Moryan's X account) (0:34 onwards).

Pato O'Ward has never won the Indy 500 but has finished as the runner-up twice..

