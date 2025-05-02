Pato O'Ward sports his own $50 merch as sister Elba shares picture of duo arriving in Birmingham

Pato O'Ward is not only making waves on the racing track but also showing his entrepreneurial flair off it. The 25-year-old was recently spotted rocking his merch as he arrived in Birmingham for the upcoming IndyCar race.

The Arrow McLaren driver was captured by his sister, Elba O’Ward, who shared a snapshot of their arrival in Alabama ahead of the Grand Prix of Alabama festivities. In the picture reposted by O’Ward on his Instagram story, the Mexican driver was seen sporting a casual outfit and proudly repping his merchandise in style.

The shirt, which features his signature #5, is the 2025 PO X EO Beige and Red Striped Shoulder T-Shirt, designed in partnership with his sister. According to his website, the shirt costs $50.

Pato O'Ward sports his own $50 merch upon arrival in Birmingham for the Grand Prix of Alabama. Images: @patriciooward via Instagram

Pato O'Ward is among the few drivers on the IndyCar grid with personal merchandise. Often during race weekends, the seven-time Grand Prix winner is allotted a dedicated section in the grandstand for his fans, along with several canopies where his merchandise and racing-related gear are sold to his vibrant supporters. O’Ward also partners with Arrow McLaren to promote special merchandise for the papaya-colored team.

Shifting attention to the Grand Prix event, Pato O'Ward will hope to get his 2025 IndyCar season back on track with a strong showing at the Children’s Grand Prix of Alabama—a race he previously won, leading 27 laps during the 2022 edition of the event.

Pato O'Ward reacts after Indy 500 open testing

Pato O'Ward during the Indy 500 Open Testing - Source: Getty

Pato O’Ward shared his thoughts following his outing at the 2025 Indy 500 open testing at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The Mexican was among the flurry of drivers who participated in the test for the upcoming 109th edition of the ‘Greatest Spectacle in Racing.’

The Monterrey-born driver, sporting a special livery for his Arrow McLaren team, concluded the testing in 16th, reaching a top speed of 222.775 mph in his Chevrolet-powered car. Sharing his thoughts following the outing, O'Ward took to his Instagram to express optimism despite his result. Sharing a series of photos, he accompanied it with the caption:

“Mother nature gave us two beautiful days to go fast... real fast. Love coming back to @indianapolismotorspeedway and cannot wait for May.”

Pato O'Ward has so far recorded a few impressive results at the Indy 500 event following his debut with Carlin Racing. However, the McLaren F1 test driver is yet to stand on the top step of the podium at the Brickyard event. The 2018 Indy Light champion will hope he can achieve this feat at the upcoming event, as a breakthrough would see him become the first-ever Mexican to record a victory at the iconic Indy 500 event.

