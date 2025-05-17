Pato O'Ward unveils Aztec mythology-inspired helmet design for the Indy 500

With the Indy 500 fever in the air, several drivers and teams are making sure to get in on the act—and Pato O'Ward is doing his part not to be left out. The 26-year-old has unveiled the striking special helmet he is set to use at the Brickyard showpiece.

The Arrow McLaren star is set to don a lid design that pays tribute to his Mexican heritage for the racing spectacle. O'Ward’s new helmet draws inspiration from Aztec mythology and the figure Cipactli, blending ancient symbolism with modern racing aesthetics.

As described in a post on X by user Dani Mendiola, the helmet is inspired by the story of Cipactli, which in the Nahuatl language refers to an ancient sea monster resembling a crocodile with 18 mouths and an insatiable hunger to devour everything in its path.

“@PatricioOWard presents the hull design for the #Indy500 2025. Inspired by Cipactli, which in Nahuatl means 'lizard' or crocodile, a monster from Aztec mythology with 18 mouths and hungry to devour everything in its path. 💚🤍❤️ #IndyCar”

Pato O'Ward will be hoping to draw inspiration from his racing lid as he goes in search of what is fast becoming an elusive Indy 500 crown. Should the 2018 Indy Lights series champion claim victory at Indianapolis, he would become the first Mexican driver to achieve such a feat.

Pato O'Ward makes helmet promise if he wins Indy 500

Pato O'Ward has made a personal vow regarding his helmet in the event he wins the upcoming Indy 500. The Mexican driver is in pursuit of a maiden win at the iconic Brickyard event.

The Arrow McLaren driver, who finished as runner-up to Josef Newgarden in the dramatic 2024 edition of the racing showpiece, enters this year’s race with a special lid that serves as a source of motivation. The 26-year-old is set to wear a helmet featuring the image of the Cipactli — a monster from Aztec mythology with 18 mouths, believed to have been sacrificed to create the heavens and the earth.

While Pato O'Ward’s new lid has sparked plenty of reactions, the driver, in detailing the motivation behind his special helmet design to the media, made a subtle promise regarding his future helmets should he win the Indy 500. Speaking in a video via IndyCar on X, he stated:

“...and I carry it proudly on my helmets, and I promised myself: if I win this race, I will be wearing these eyes right here on the top of my helmets for the rest of my career.” (1:20 onwards)

Pato O'Ward has come agonizingly close to clinching victory at the Indy 500 on two occasions — in 2022, where he was held off by Marcus Ericsson on the last lap, and in 2024, where he lost the lead just ahead of the final turn on the last lap of the race to Team Penske driver Josef Newgarden.

The last-lap incident involving Newgarden left O'Ward emotionally distraught, with the Mexican needing the support of his pit crew as he struggled to exit his car. The Arrow McLaren star will be eyeing a better outing as the 109th running of the Indy 500 approaches.

