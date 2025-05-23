Pato O’Ward wants to buy a cow tonight and milk it after Robert Schwartzman's major revelation, reveals insider

Pato O’Ward is reported to be on the hunt to purchase a cow following the recent revelation made to him by Robert Shwartzman. The Mexican driver is one of several drivers aiming for a maiden victory at the Indy 500 event.

According to a post made on X (formerly Twitter) by IndyCar expert and insider Jenna Fryer, the Arrow McLaren driver is ‘jealous’ he never got to milk a cow after Shwartzman told him during the media briefing in the lead-up to the main race that no driver who hadn’t milked a cow has gone on to win the racing showpiece.

“Pato is jealous he’s never milked a cow. When Shwartzman told him no one has ever won the race who didn’t milk a cow, Pato now wants to buy a cow to milk tonight,” she wrote.

Robert Shwartzman, who recently claimed pole position for the 2025 edition of the Indy 500, recently took part in the Fastest Rookie Luncheon event, where all rookies are invited to a lunch and the pole sitter is allowed to milk a cow as part of their induction experience. Organized by the American Dairy Association Indiana, the event featured the Prema Racing driver milking a cow during the celebration experience.

Making predictions based on the longstanding tradition and the excitement that often spirals from the cow milking ceremony, Shwartzman appears to have a better chance of winning the Indy 500 event ahead of Pato O’Ward. So far, the Arrow McLaren driver is yet to claim victory at the Brickyard showpiece, with the Mexican’s best finish being second place achieved on two occasions: 2022 and 2024.

How did Pato O’Ward react after Indy 500 qualifying?

Pato O’Ward has reacted following his outing in the qualifying session for the Indy 500. The 26-year-old secured a much-coveted front-row spot ahead of the iconic oval race.

The Mexican driver, who was one of the earliest to set a lap time at the Brickyard circuit, strung together four laps with an average speed of 232.098 MPH, which was only enough to secure third spot on the Indy 500 grid. Taking to his Instagram to share his thoughts in the aftermath of the event, O’Ward posted a carousel of photos and accompanied them with the caption:

“Clocked in at 232.098 mph avg which put us on the FRONT ROW!!! Awesome work all week by the guys & gals @arrowmclaren @teamchevy Can’t wait for the big show on Sunday.”

Pato O’Ward’s qualifying time was only bettered by Robert Shwartzman, who clinched pole with an average speed of 232.790 MPH, and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing veteran Takuma Sato at 232.478 MPH. The third spot on the grid remains O’Ward’s highest starting position during an Indy 500 race weekend, and the Mexican will hope he can clinch victory this time around—especially considering that in recent times he has lost the lead on the final lap after having fought his way up through the grid during race weekends.

