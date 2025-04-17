Paul Tracy takes a blatant dig at Roger Penske's IndyCar failure: "The Penske car was woefully a pile of sh*t"

Paul Tracy, the former IndyCar driver, is all set to launch his podcast "RACERS Unchained" next month. In line with this, a slight sneak peek has come out, in which Tracy has brutally bashed the Team Penske owner, Roger Penske.

Roger Penske sacked Paul Tracy as his team's driver in the late 1990s. After 25 years since the incident, the latter, via his upcoming podcast, has taken the time to shed light on it.

Not only has Tracy addressed this situation, but he also brutalized Roger Penske and the car he was provided with during the stint verbally.

"I was super-pissed off. But later I saw that it wasn't so bad. The next two years, 1998 and 1999, the Penske car was woefully a pile of sh$t. Beautiful machine but qualifying at the back of the grid. That second car was a merry-go-round of drivers. I signed with Kool Green and won races and challenged for Championships. So, at the end of the day, it all worked out for me." Tracy via the RACERS Unhinched podcast (Forbes).

Roger Penske's Team Penske is one of the most well-known outfits in IndyCar. They have amassed 20 Indy 500 victories alongside several drivers' championships so far.

Roger Penske's IndyCar driver Will Power secured P5 at Long Beach

While Paul Tracy has bashed Roger Penske for sacking him back in the day, via his upcoming podcast, the latter's IndyCar team had a solid outing in last week's 2025 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.

The two-time world champion, Will Power, managed a solid fifth-place finish, and following the event, he sounded extremely happy on his Instagram account.

On 14th April, he had the following to share:

"Solid race today. Lots of passing, good strategy calls, and our best result of the year so far. The @verizon Chevy felt strong, and the boys did a great job all weekend." Power wrote.

Other than Power, his teammate Scott McLaughlin also had a solid race for Team Penske. The 31-year-old ended his 90-lap outing just behind Power in sixth place.

However, the outfit's third driver, Josef Newgarden (two-time world champion), had an outing to forget. His safety harness came loose during the race, and as a result of everything that happened, he ended up plumb last in P27.

Coming up next on the IndyCar calendar is the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix for Roger Penske's team and his drivers. The 2024 champion Alex Palou is leading the drivers' championship with 142 points, and thus, Roger would want his team to put on a solid show in Alabama.

Scott McLaughlin is currently the lead driver for Team Penske with 69 points.

