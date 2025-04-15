Penske President rules out independent officiating in IndyCar: “nothing imminent”

The Penske Corporation has found itself in controversy regarding stewarding its own races in IndyCar whenever a decision goes in favor of a Penske driver. With three Penske cars competing in the ongoing 2025 season, the Penske Corporation's President, Bud Denker, recently talked about the prospect of having independent officiating during the races.

Ad

In line with this, Denker made it quite clear that bringing that switch in IndyCar's officiating under Penske is not going to change anytime soon.

"It’s been tossed around since we bought the series. ou’re not going to see anything that’s imminent regarding that at all, because we trust what’s going on with [race director] Kyle [Novak] and race control and all they do and the rules they make and the stewarding they make. There’s nothing imminent on the horizon," Denker told RACER.

Ad

Trending

Interestingly, in 2023, the topic of Penske's potential influence on race control was brought into the spotlight when Josef Newagrden won that year's Indy 500.

People 'couldn't get a seat' during Penske's IndyCar Long Beach event

While Bud Denker has ruled out independent officiating in the highest class of open-wheel racing in America, he was pleased with the fan turnout at the recent Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.

Ad

IndyCar witnessed a jam-packed circuit during the three-day race weekend, and in line with this, Denker had the following to add:

"This is my 19th year going there, and now it’s very different from a promoter standpoint for me. To see the people lined up along the fence in front of the grandstands, three or four deep, just light up… They were along the fence because general admission tickets were all we had left; they couldn’t get a seat because every seat was sold," Denker told RACER.

Ad

The Penske Corporation experienced major success from a business standpoint at the Acura Club Grand Prix of Long Beach. However, from the point of view of its IndyCar race team, they could have done a better job.

The two-time world champion, Josef Newarden, ended up plumb last as he was only able to complete 88 of the 90-lap race. Will Power and Scott McLaughlin, on the other hand, missed out on the podium places as they ended their outings in fifth and sixth place.

Ad

Following the end of Round 3 of the ongoing 2025 IndyCar season, McLaughin is the lead driver for Penske in the drivers' championship. He has so far managed to put on board 69 points and is currently in eighth place.

Power and Newgarden are not too far behind as they currently occupy ninth and tenth place. Round 4 will take place in Birmingham, Alabama, with the 2025 Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishabh Negi Rishabh Negi has a wealth of experience working in motorsports. He is extremely adept at producing all kinds of articles. When he is not glued to a screen, he is usually away from the hustle and bustle of a city, hiking mountains and exploring scenic places. Know More