IndyCar driver Scott McLaughlin took the pole position at the 108th running of the Indy 500. The Team Penske driver thanked former Indy 500 winner Simon Pagenaud for mentoring him and opening up his books to him. McLaughlin recently gifted his pole position helmet to Pagenaud and was asked about the same during an interview.

Ad

Scott McLaughlin participated in the recent IndyCar test at the Sebring International Raceway and was interviewed after Day 1 of the two-day test. The Kiwi driver was questioned about his gesture of gifting Simon Pagenaud the pole position helmet and the thought behind the same. He said,

“Look, people will never understand how much he gave me. Like, he opened his book, regardless of if he comes back and races or whatever he wants to do. You know, he was fully upfront with me, gave me tips on everything, and I have nothing to repay him with apart from the pole helmet.”

Ad

Trending

“You know, I felt like that was a great gift and something that, you know, he can remember what he gave me, and then ultimately, if I ever win the race, he's going to be right by my side. But Roger will probably take that helmet. I won't have the helmet. I have to think of something else,” added Scott McLaughlin

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

McLaughlin and Pagenaud are almost neighbors and live close by in North Carolina. The Kiwi driver reached out to the Indy 500 winner for help with the iconic race and the Frenchman obliged and opened his books of secrets and tips. It was Scott McLaughlin who replaced Simon Pagenaud at Team Penske at the end of the 2020 season.

As a thank-you gift for the mentoring, McLaughlin gifted the pole position helmet to Pagenaud in December 2024, which led to a wholesome back and forth on social media platform X.

Ad

“A very special gift”: Simon Pagenaud thanked Scott McLaughlin for the Indy 500 pole position helmet

Scott McLaughlin raced in the V8 Supercars championship in the land down under before moving to the US and racing in the IndyCar series. McLaughlin’s best Indy 500 qualifying and finish before the 2024 race was P14.

Following Simon Pagenaud's mentorship, he managed to grab the 2024 Indy 500 pole and led the most laps. Despite failing to convert the pole position into a win, the Kiwi driver finished a career-best P6 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Pagenaud uploaded a tweet thanking McLaughlin for the helmet which read,

Ad

“It’s hard to find the words! A very special gift from a very special man!! Thank you allowing me to witness your talent and be a small part of your journey!”

“This is so little for the guidance you gave me in 2024 particularly at Indy and then continue to give me for the future. Love ya bro,” tweeted Scott McLaughlin as he responded to Pagenaud’s tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

The helmet gifted by McLaughlin to Pagenaud had a thank you note written on the visor. The Team Penske driver finished the 2024 season P3 in the championship, just 39 points away from the champion, Alex Palou.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback