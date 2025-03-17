PHOTO: Juan Pablo Montoya's wife Connie Freydell captures jet-set family moment after a long trip back to Europe

Motorsport personalities are often on the move, be it current racing drivers or past racing legends. In line with this, former IndyCar/F1 driver, Juan Pablo Montoya's wife, Connie Freydell, has recently shared an update (airplane selfie) following a week-long tour of Australia.

Pablo Montoya and Freydell were in Melbourne, Australia, this past week, cheering on their son, Sebastian Motoya in the Formula 2 series. The event took place during the Australian F1 Grand Prix weekend.

Following the culmination of the race weekend this past Sunday, Connie Freydell took to her Instagram stories to share a wholesome selfie. Moreover, she even came up with a caption.

"Long trip back to Europe!!! But with an awesome week behind us!!! Amo Australia!!!" Connie wrote.

Connie Freydell, Juan Pablo Montoya, and Sebastian Montoya, Instagram/@conniemontoya

Sebastian Montoya made his debut Formula 2 appearance in Melbourne and even secured points in the Sprint Race. However, the feature race was canceled due to bad weather conditions.

Juan Pablo Montoya feels Colton Herta 'could do it' in F1

While Juan Pablo Montoya and his family were in Melbourne, Australia, during this past week, the 49-year-old some time back, gave his verdict on Colton Herta's potential F1 entry in 2026.

Cadillac will officially join the F1 grid in 2026 and Colton Herta's name is in the running to fill one of the two vacant seats. In line with this, Montoya asserted that he has confidence in Herta's abilities to do well in the pinnacle of motorsport.

"There's a chance he could do it, 100 percent. I think they would have to do a good job preparing him. I think it would need a lot of work doing tests and everything, like everybody does with the old cars, to do enough miles to prepare him for the year ahead, but I honestly do believe that they could do it, and I think that's their hope," Montoya said via Motorsport.

The IndyCar Andretti Autosport driver has been competing in America's highest class of open-wheel racing since 2018. Over tha years, he has established himself as one of the biggest stars in the sport.

In the 2024 season, he really came into the limelight as he put on a 17-race campaign that was good enough for a second-place finish. He secured an impressive 513 points alongside two wins, three pole positions, 10 top-fives and 13 top-ten finishes.

His overall stands in IndyCar currently stand at 100 appearances, in which, he has put on board nine wins, 18 podiums and 14 pole positions. Keeping in view everything that has been discussed, he would require a solid 2025 IndyCar season to put himself in a strong position to secure the 2026 Cadillac F1 seat.

