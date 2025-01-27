“Pick you anyway”: Danica Patrick shares her take on an excerpt from Brianna Wiest’s bestselling novel

Danica Patrick, the former IndyCar and NASCAR driver, known for her achievements in motor racing, shared her thoughts on a piece of writing from Brianna Wiest’s bestselling novel The Mountain Is You: Transforming Self-Sabotage Into Self-Mastery. The 42-year-old, now a broadcaster and model, echoed Brianna's insights about letting go of your old life to embrace a new one regardless of how much it is going to cost you.

Patrick took to Instagram to share a page from Brianna's book and wrote that she'll always pick her new life over the old one. She quoted the book:

"You're new life, will always cost you your old one. Pick you anyway," the 42-year-old former IndyCar winner wrote.

Danica Patrick agrees with Brianna Wiest on her stance about embracing your new life

Danica Patrick seems to agree with this philosophy and also tries enacting it in her life. Lately, the 42-year-old has been the subject of criticism from motorsport fans due to her stance on how certain things should be done in motor racing. However, she doesn't seem to be bothered by it at all as she has continued to believe in her ideas.

And that's exactly what Brianna talked about in the passage shared by Patrick. The author explained that building a new life means leaving behind parts of your old one, like your comfort zone, certain relationships, and the need for approval. This can be difficult, but it’s necessary for real change.

By sharing Brianna's words, Danica Patrick supported choosing a new and better version of yourself, even if it’s hard.

Danica Patrick once said women can succeed in the top level of Formula Racing

As a woman with strong convictions, Danica Patrick has often spoken about the potential for women to succeed at the highest levels of motorsport, opposing narratives that suggest otherwise. In March 2018, Carmen Jorda, a former Formula 1 development driver, claimed that physical strength limits women in racing, particularly in Formula 1 and Formula 2.

Jorda argued that while women could excel in other series like Formula E or GT racing, the physical demands of top-tier single-seaters posed a significant challenge. Patrick challenged this view, pointing out that while men may generally have greater peak physical strength, racing isn’t only about peak strength.

“In racing, we're not dealing with peak strength. We're dealing with endurance. We're dealing with strength but mostly endurance of that, so that's not necessary. The level of strength that you need is achievable across the board, so obviously that's just not true. And much of (success), too, comes from being relaxed behind the wheel and getting the car to handle for you, and then things also get a lot easier," Patrick shared, via For The Win.

Perhaps, this belief is the reason why Danica Patrick said that female drivers should go through the same ladder of Formula Racing as men do. She said this when she was asked to comment on the newly established F1 Academy, which focuses exclusively on female racers.

