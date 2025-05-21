Polesitter Robert Shwartzman gives a peek into his Indy 500 strategy as it’s ‘very easy to make a big mistake’ at IMS

On Sunday, May 18, rookie driver Robert Shwartzman secured pole position for the Indianapolis 500. Minutes later, he revealed his strategy to convert the pole.

Representing PREMA in the #83 Chevrolet in IndyCar, the former Formula 1 reserve driver became the first rookie in 42 years to score a pole position at the Greatest Spectacle of Racing, with Teo Fabi being the last to do so in 1983.

Moments after clinching pole position, rookie Robert Shwartzman was asked how he planned to lead the field into Turn 1 with a highly competitive grid tailing him. Notably, he has two seasoned and aggressive competitors beside him, with Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato and two-time runner-up Pato O’Ward both starting alongside him on the front row.

“I just probably take it easy,” he said. “I guess I need to just analyze and see what the others are doing because, you know, it’s very easy to make a big mistake here. It can cost a lot", said Robert Shwartzman.

“I just want to make it a smooth ride … then we’re just going to race,” he added.

Robert Shwartzman is currently 24th in the 2025 NTT IndyCar Series championship, with 47 points.

Will Buxton was left in disbelief after Robert Shwartzman's Indy 500 pole

Will Buxton (L) and Robert Shwartzman (R)

Former Formula 1 presenter and current IndyCar commentator Will Buxton recently shared his reaction to rookie Robert Shwartzman securing pole position for the Indy 500. Reflecting on their time in F1, Buxton recounted an experience to highlight how extraordinary and surreal Shwartzman’s accomplishment felt.

During his time with F1TV, Buxton regularly hosted the pre and post-race shows, where he often brought in reserve drivers to break down the race events. One of the recurring guests was Shwartzman, the former Scuderia Ferrari reserve driver, who would join Buxton to provide insights and keep the audience engaged.

IndyCar’s play-by-play commentator referenced a moment from last year at the Zandvoort circuit to convey his excitement. He recalled how he and Shwartzman once sang “Notorious B.I.G.” by Diddy, Lil' Kim, and The Notorious B.I.G. to each other, joking that if someone had told them then about Shwartzman’s future Indy 500 pole position, they would’ve found it impossible to believe.

"Honestly, when @ShwartzmanRob and I were dropping Notorious BIG lyrics to each other on a pre show warmup in the Zandvoort F1 paddock last year and you’d told us I’d be calling him to pole at the Indy500 the next year, neither of us would have believed you. It was all a dream," wrote Buxton (via X).

The 109th edition of the Indianapolis 500 is scheduled for Sunday, May 25th.

