"Poleton Herta is back in Detroit": Fans react to Colton Herta securing pole for IndyCar's street outing

IndyCar fans online have reacted to Colton Herta grabbing the pole position at the Detroit Grand Prix on Saturday (May 31), with many sharing their excitement about the American returning to top form. The driver and Andretti have looked quick all weekend around the streets of Detroit, with Kyle Kirkwood also qualifying in P3.

Herta was the quickest man in the final round of qualifications for the Detroit GP, with a 01:00.4779 best lap. The 25-year-old has claimed his first pole of the 2025 season, and his 16th overall.

Fans on X reacted to Herta's impressive showing in Michigan, after the session concluded to give us the second Andretti pole-sitter this year.

"Poleton Herta is back in Detroit 🔥🔥🔥"

One fan wrote, "Colton Herta in pole position life is worth living!!!!!!!!!!!!"

✭✭ Tom ✭✭ @mag_tom Really hope he wins this time. Unluckiest driver in the series

Here are some more reactions:

Magic Mike 🇺🇸🇺🇸 @Michael25782778 Colton Herta has 9 wins and 15 poles with Andretti and is 25 and you have people calling him overrated lol

lia @sarrgeant POLETON HERTA WE LOVE IT

annie ⋆˙⟡ @scuderiacanes COLTON HERTA POLE POSITION OH I’VE PRAYED FOR TIMES LIKE THIS

Colton Herta is widely regarded as a street circuit expert in the IndyCar series by fans and experts alike. Hailing from Long Beach, California, the driver grew up racing on street and road courses throughout his junior career, and has also previously claimed that they are his favorite type of tracks, instead of ovals.

Herta will look to convert his pole position into his first victory of the 2025 season, and become only the third race-winner so far this year. Only Herta's teammate, Kyle Kirkwood, has been able to fend off reigning champion Alex Palou for a race win this year, when the 26-year-old won the Long Beach Grand Prix.

Palou has won all but one of the first six races so far this year, including the Indy 500. The Spaniard, who will start the Detroit GP from sixth, is currently dominating the series, and leads the championship by 112 points.

Colton Herta claims it was a "big relief" to grab the pole position for the Detroit GP

Colton Herta driving the #26 Gainbridge Andretti at the Detroit Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Colton Herta claimed that qualifying on pole for the Detroit Grand Prix was a "big relief", after having missed out on the ultimate prize despite being competitive in previous weekends this year. He will start alongside David Malukas on the front row around the streets of Detroit.

Speaking to FOX Sports (via X) immediately after the qualifying session concluded, Herta shared his views on claiming his first pole position of the year.

"It was a big relief, you know, we've been close a few times on making it, not only into the fast 6, but making it on a pole run. So, happy to do that, happy to start P1 tomorrow, best seat in the house."

"Now we just need a nice easy race, no yellows, go back to how it was before Indy, make it easy on us," he added.

Herta's best result at the Detroit GP came in 2021, when the American finished fourth in the second of the two legs of the race. The Andretti driver will be hoping to improve on that result, by claiming his first IndyCar victory since winning at the Nashville Superspeedway in the final race of the 2024 season.

