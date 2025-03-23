PREMA CEO addresses Robert Schwartzman's IndyCar ordeal resulting in a last-place start: “The damage was so severe we didn't have any other choice”

PREMA racing driver Robert Schwartzman was unable to complete the practice session during the Thermal Club Grand Prix after his #83 car caught fire during the first lap of the practice session. The incident occurred during the first lap at turn six during Friday's practice session.

While speaking to IndyCar staff reporter Eric Smith, PREMA racing CEO Piers Phillips revealed the damage that was caused to the car and said:

The damage was so severe we didn't have any other choice than to pivot and go to a backup car,” he said.

The Fishers, Indiana-based team had to complete building the car within 15 hours from the ground up, as it only had the chassis and the engine, with the team needing to connect the hybrid system and other parts overnight.

Notably, Schwartzman also lent a hand and helped the team assemble the car as they worked on the car till 4 am before sending the driver to get some rest ahead of the remaining sessions. Reflecting on the teamwork shown by PREMA to assemble the car ahead of the upcoming session, Phillips said:

“I think that shows how the group operates. The camaraderie and the togetherness. I think it sounds really corny, but I think you see how good a team is when it's up against it. The winning part is easy. It's when you've got to come from behind and dig in. And I think that's when you really see. I was really pleased, because obviously, for a lot of people, it's the first time they've done this.”

The qualifying sessions eventually saw PREMA team drivers Callum Ilott and Robert Shwartzman qualify in 22nd and 27th place, respectively.

PREMA Racing's Callum Ilott previews the Thermal Club Grand Prix: "No one knows how it is really going to unfold"

Calum Ilott opened up about the uncertainty of how the race will pan out at the upcoming Thermal Club Grand Prix. The track is all set to make its debut as a full-time points-paying race. Prior to this, it was an exhibition race where the defending champion Alex Palou took the win.

Since the teams could not gather any information from the previous year's outing as it didn't require any strategy and had only 20 laps, Calum Ilott previewed the weekend and said:

"It's an amazing track. I think it's gonna be interesting racing there this year. We did a short race last year, so doing a full race, full length, that's going to be a challenge. It's quite heavy on tires, so maybe a bit on tire saving. But no one knows how its really going to unfold," the 26-year-old said (via @IndyCarRadio on X). (0:04 onwards)

PREMA Racing was one of the three teams besides Andretti Global and Dale Coyne Racing to test their cars on track. Ilott placed fourth among six drivers that day.

