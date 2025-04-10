President Trump receives “open invitation” by Roger Penske for IndyCar’s biggest race

Donald Trump, the President of the United States, has been handed an open invitation by Roger Penske to attend the 2025 Indianapolis 500 event. This invitation followed the US President's hosting of Penske and several drivers from his various motorsport series at the White House.

The meeting was aimed at fostering the US President's affiliation with motorsports while honoring the success achieved by the Penske organization. The event featured several drivers, including Josef Newgarden, across the different racing series in which the North Carolina-based team operates.

During the visit, President Trump made time for photos before stepping outside to view the race cars present at the White House. The president also acknowledged the 88-year-old Roger Penske's contributions to the motorsport world in the United States. While sharing his thoughts on the success of the American auto racing team owner, the president was handed an invitation to the Indy 500 race.

In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter) by news anchor Max Lewis, the American president, touching on the Indy 500 event, stated:

"I'll have to get there... maybe this year, with you," said Trump. (0:17 onward)

The Penske boss responded by saying,

"You have an open invitation."

Should the US President attend the upcoming Indy 500 race, it would mark his second motorsport event since taking office in January. The 78-year-old recently attended the Daytona, where he led the field in the presidential motorcade. The 2025 edition of the Indy 500, which will be the 109th edition of the race, is set to take place between May 23 and 25 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Roger Penske backs Newgarden to win Indy 500 race

In Picture: Josef Newgarden after winning the 2024 IndyCar Series Indianapolis 500 title - Source: Getty

Roger Penske has backed Josef Newgarden to clinch victory at the upcoming Indy 500 race. The 34-year-old is on the cusp of making history as he eyes his third consecutive Indy 500 win.

The Nashville-born Newgarden claimed victory in 2023 and 2024 and enters the 2025 edition of the race with history stacked against him, as no driver in the 109 years of the Indianapolis event has been able to defend their title twice on the trot.

However, sharing his thoughts on the upcoming Indy 500, Roger Penske expressed his confidence in Newgarden winning the crown. The Indianapolis Motor Speedway owner detailed why he believes the #2 car could etch his name into the history books.

Speaking in an interview as captured by CBS4, the 88-year-old, when quizzed about his prediction for the Indy 500 race, stated:

“Of course, for the 109th running, I’m rooting for Newgarden. But you have to go back to 2003. [Team Penske driver] Helio (Castroneves) was on his way to his third, and he got blocked on the back straightaway and Gil de Ferran won the race. (But) it could be done, and Josef is certainly a student now."

Further buttressing his claim, Roger Penske stated:

“He took 12 years to win his first race. I think he’s ready. [Team Penske's Head of IndyCar Operations] Tim Cindric is one of the greatest strategists here at the Speedway. He’s won a number of races with his particular car, so I really feel he’s got a great chance."

While Newgarden will undoubtedly be one of the bookmakers' favorites to clinch the win at the Indy 500 event, it has to be noted that the two-time IndyCar champion has not had the dream start he would have hoped for this season. So far, the 34-year-old sits seventh in the drivers’ standings, having amassed 53 points from the opening two races of the season.

