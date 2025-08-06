“Pretty tough to do that”: Alex Palou gets real about breaking IndyCar record despite a dominant season

Chip Ganassi Racing driver Alex Palou recently spoke about his IndyCar season so far. He also mentioned how breaking the record for most wins in a single season would be tough to achieve.

The 28-year-old drives the #10 Chip Ganassi Racing car powered by Honda. He has had a spectacular 2025 season, as he is not only leading the championship but is also marching towards the record of most wins in a single season. This record is currently held by A.J.Foyt (1964 and 1975) and Al Unser Sr (1970), with 10 wins each in a season.

While talking to the media, Palou was questioned if he thinks about breaking the record of most wins in a single season at Portland and the upcoming races. He said: (via ASAP Sports)

"No. I mean, obviously I'm aware, and I know that the chance is still there, although it's very low, just because we would need to win three or at least two to match it, and that's a lot. Although it's been a really good year, I think it's pretty tough to do that. I know that the best way to try and get there is to win Portland and get one more and then just be one closer."

"That's what I'm going to try and do, try and win Portland and then see if we can win another race. I don't really think about it. I think, although I would love it, I cannot really change it. The only way I can change it is by just focusing on Portland and taking it step by step like we've been doing all year," he added.

The record for most wins was set by A.J. Foyt back in 1964 when he won 10 out of the 13 races held that season. Similarly, Al Unser Sr. equaled the record in 1970 when he won 10 out of the 18 races held that season. Alex Palou currently has eight wins this season out of the fourteen races held so far.

Alex Palou talks about Will Power's 'crazy' pace during last season at Portland

Alex Palou recently spoke about his outing last year at the Portland Grand Prix. He also recalled his battle with Team Penske's Will Power at the track.

During last year's Grand Prix, the Chip Ganassi Racing driver lost the victory to Power by 9.8267 seconds. He was held off by the Australian driver with the help of the primary tires, which outlasted the hard tires used by Palou.

While talking to the media, Alex Palou recalled the race and explained how it was good as well as frustrating. He said: (via ASAP Sports)

"It was kind of both. Like he just destroyed us. I think he gave us like 12 seconds or something like that, 11 seconds. The pace that he had was crazy. I was right behind him at some point, and I could not do anything to stop him. It was frustrating, but at the same time, we still finished second, and our car was really, really good there. I was still kind of happy."

Despite starting in third, Alex Palou could not win the race, as he slipped down the pack due to the strategy used.

